Predators’ Saros Earned His Contract Extension

The Nashville Predators locked up their starting goalie to a long-term deal. General manager Barry Trotz and Juuse Saros agreed on a contract extension on July 1 for eight years and a total of $61.92 million. This extension was a long time coming for Saros, not just because he had been playing like one of the best in an NHL crease for years. The 29-year-old has been in the Predators organization since he was selected by the team in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He has been a backup for most of his career but never gave up or demanded a trade. He stayed as a backup, eventually earning his starting opportunity and clinched the role.

Backing Up a Legend

The biggest reason Saros did not get a crack at the starting goalie role right away is because of the guy he was in a tandem with. Pekka Rinne, who got his number retired by the Predators back during the 2021-22 season and was the franchise’s first player to receive that honor, had been the starting netminder when Saros arrived in Nashville. The two goalies were a tandem for the organization for parts of six seasons, with Saros making his NHL debut in 2015-16. Rinne did not retire until after the 2020-21 season, so Saros had to wait. However, that wait proved to be worth it as Saros had posted the following statistics since he took over as the starting netminder in 2021-22:

2021-22: 38 wins, 25 losses, three OT wins, 2.64 goals against average (GAA), .918 save percentage (SV%), and four shutouts in 67 games played

2022-23: 33 wins, 23 losses, seven OT wins, 2.69 GAA, .919 SV%, and two shutouts in 64 games played

2023-24: 35 wins, 24 losses, five OT wins, 2.86 GAA, .906 SV%, and three shutouts in 64 games played

Saros is one of the best goalies in the league right now. However, unlike Rinne, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2017-18, Saros has yet to win. With how he has been playing for Nashville, though, it is only a matter of time before he wins that award. Rinne also won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for the 2020-21 season. Saros will maybe win that one day as well.

One category that Saros is catching up to Rinne in is NHL All-Star Game appearances. Rinne finished having played in three All-Star Games (2016, 2018, and 2019). Saros, meanwhile, has already appeared in two All-Star Games in 2022 and 2023. Also, looking at the overall wins category for the Predators franchise, Rinne is first with 369 wins. Saros is already second overall on that stat list with 182. He passed Tomas Vokoun to claim that second slot, with Vokoun having 161 wins with Nashville. Saros has a long way to go to catch up with Rinne’s win totals, but he has much time left to play. On top of that, Saros is about to have a superbly skilled lineup in front of him come 2024-25.

A Leader on a Deep Contender

The Predators will be one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference in the 2024-25 season. Their lineup already had significant forwards, like Ryan O’Reilly, Gustav Nyquist, Colton Sissons, and Tommy Novak. Then, Trotz hunted for some offensive firepower and Stanley Cup-winning experience and brought in Tampa Bay Lightning legend Steven Stamkos and Vegas Golden Knight star winger Jonathan Marchessault. The offense is stacked with skill and leadership that will go a long way when the regular season begins in October.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

Saros was already one of the leaders in the Predators’ locker room before Stamkos and Marchessault arrived. He single-handedly makes a difference when he is on his game and makes spectacular saves. His play gives the defense in front of him confidence and the forwards confidence that he will carry the load for them. It becomes up to the offense to score enough goals to grab the victory.

This upcoming season’s lineup may be one of the most complete Predators teams ever. It is early to make a claim like this, but Nashville has Saros in net; defenders like captain Roman Josi, newcomer Brady Skjei, Dante Fabbro, Jeremy Lauzon, and Luke Schenn; and forwards like Stamkos, Marchessault, O’Reilly, and Forsberg. They have so much talent, and if everyone can play their best, they can potentially be one of the most dangerous clubs in the Western Conference. The results still need to transition on the ice, which will be something the hockey world will be watching starting this fall.

Specifically with Saros, the best for him may be yet to come. He could very well place himself in a position to finally win his first Vezina Trophy. Time will tell if he will be part of that conversation for 2024-25.