Predators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Marchessault, Evangelista, Stamkos and More

The Nashville Predators are in the midst of a critical road trip as they try to claw their way back into the Western Conference Wild Card race. Here are the biggest storylines surrounding the team and their schedule for the week ahead (Dec. 28-Jan. 3).

The “Fire Sale” Watch & Marchessault Rumors

With the Predators sitting at 16-16-4 (36 points) and just outside the playoff picture, general manager Barry Trotz has made it clear that the roster is not safe.

The biggest name in the rumor mill is Jonathan Marchessault. After signing a big ticket in the summer of 2024, Marchessault has struggled to find his fit in Nashville (10 points in 28 games, minus-18 rating). Rumors are intensifying about a potential move, with insiders linking him to the Toronto Maple Leafs or a homecoming with the Montreal Canadiens. With Marchessault currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury, his status for this week’s road games will be closely monitored by scouts and fans alike.

The New “Engine”

While the veterans have been inconsistent, 23-year-old Luke Evangelista has emerged as the team’s most dynamic forward. He is currently leading the team in power-play assists and has been credited by analysts as the “engine” driving the offense during their recent stabilization. He is effectively solidifying his role as a legitimate top-six playmaker, often outshining the team’s higher-paid stars.

Stamkos Heating Up

After a slow start to his Predators tenure, Steven Stamkos is finally finding the back of the net with consistency. He leads the NHL with six game-winning goals this season, including a recent OT winner against the Minnesota Wild. The Predators are relying heavily on his veteran clutch ability to salvage points in tight games.

The “Mammoth” Challenge

The Predators kick off the week against the Utah Mammoth. This is a key divisional matchup against a team that is also hovering around the .500 mark.

Predators Schedule Dec 28 – Jan 3

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Mon, Dec 29 @ Utah Mammoth 9:00 PM Delta Center Wed, Dec 31 @ Vegas Golden Knights 3:00 PM T-Mobile Arena Thu, Jan 1 @ Seattle Kraken 10:00 PM Climate Pledge Arena Sat, Jan 3 @ Calgary Flames 7:00 PM Scotiabank Saddledome

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.