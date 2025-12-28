Red Wings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Larkin, Kane, van Riemsdyk and More

The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the midst of a critical stretch, entering late December 2025 atop the Atlantic Division. Below are the biggest storylines surrounding the team and their schedule for the upcoming week (Dec. 28-Jan. 3).

Top of the Atlantic Division

The Red Wings (22-13-3, 47 points) are currently sitting in 1st place in the Atlantic Division. They have been “red-hot” through December, boasting an 8-2-1 record in their last 11 games prior to a recent loss against the Carolina Hurricanes. They are looking to hold off the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, who are close behind in the standings.

Dylan Larkin’s Elite Production

Captain Dylan Larkin is leading the charge with a standout season, posting 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 39 games. He recently scored a dramatic overtime winner against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 23 and continues to be the team’s offensive catalyst.

Injury Watch – Patrick Kane

A major storyline is the status of veteran Patrick Kane, who has missed recent games with an upper-body injury and did not return for Saturday’s game against Carolina. In his absence, call-up John Leonard has stepped up effectively on the second line, but Kane’s potential return will be crucial for the team’s depth.

James van Riemsdyk’s Resurgence

Signed as a depth piece, James van Riemsdyk has emerged as an unsung hero. He has 11 points (nine goals) and has been vital on the power play and in front of the net, providing secondary scoring that Detroit desperately needed.

Home-and-Home with Pittsburgh

The week concludes with a pivotal “home-and-home” series against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 1 and Jan. 3), a classic rivalry setup that often results in high-intensity, physical hockey.

Red Wings Schedule Dec 28 – Jan 3

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Location Sun, Dec 28 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI Wed, Dec 31 6:30 PM Winnipeg Jets Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI Thu, Jan 1 7:00 PM Pittsburgh Penguins PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA Sat, Jan 3 12:00 PM Pittsburgh Penguins Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

