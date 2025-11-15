Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Wild- 11/15/25

The Anaheim Ducks look to get back on the winning track as they travel to Grand Casino Arena to take on the Minnesota Wild. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (11-5-1) at WILD (7-7-4)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ryan Strome — Mikael Granlund — Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Ross Johnston, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)
Status report
Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate Saturday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko — Danila Yurov– Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno — Ben Jones — Yakov Trenin
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Spacek
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jake Middleton (illness), Marco Rossi (lower body)
Status report:
Rossi, a forward, is week to week. … Middleton, a defenseman, could return after missing the past two games.
