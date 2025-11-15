Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Wild- 11/15/25

The Anaheim Ducks look to get back on the winning track as they travel to Grand Casino Arena to take on the Minnesota Wild. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (11-5-1) at WILD (7-7-4)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Ryan Strome — Mikael Granlund — Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Ross Johnston, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)

Status report

Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate Saturday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko — Danila Yurov– Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno — Ben Jones — Yakov Trenin

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Spacek

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jake Middleton (illness), Marco Rossi (lower body)

Status report:

Rossi, a forward, is week to week. … Middleton, a defenseman, could return after missing the past two games.

