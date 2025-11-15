Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Panthers- 11/15/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning travel Amerant Bank Arena for an in-state battle against the Florida Panthers. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (8-6-2) at PANTHERS (9-7-1)

5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Yanni Gourde — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Jack Finley — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Boris Katchouck — Curtis Douglas — Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser — Max Crozier

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: Brandon Hagel (upper body), Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Dominic James (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed)

Status report

A number of players were missing from Lightning practice Friday; coach Jon Cooper said some players who did participate may not play Saturday. … Hedman was on ice for some of the workout after the defenseman missed a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Hagel is not expected to play; the forward left in the first period Wednesday and did not return. … Paul practiced Friday; Cooper said he hopes to have the forward back next week.

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

The Panthers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

