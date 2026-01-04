Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Panthers – 01/04/26

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (31-2-7) at PANTHERS (21-16-3)

5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Trent Miner

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Taylor Makar

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Blackwood, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Friday. Miner, recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League, could make his third start of the season.

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand — Sam Bennett — Carter Verhaeghe

Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist — Luke Kunin — Jack Studnicka

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Jeff Petry

Donovan Sebrango — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Florida may be without Jones after the defenseman left a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Friday. Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Jones is considered day to day. … The Panthers called up Bjornfot, a defenseman, from Charlotte of the AHL … Tkachuk, a forward, continues to practice in a yellow noncontact jersey but is not expected to return Sunday.

Latest for THW: