Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Canucks – 12/30/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (19-11-7) at CANUCKS (16-19-3)

10 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Nikita Grebenkin

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers are not expecting to make any lineup changes from their 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk — Marco Rossi — Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Nils Hoglander, David Kampf

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 shootout win at Seattle on Monday. DeBrusk is expected to play after being a healthy scratch, most likely in place of Hoglander, a forward who played a team-low 9:03 against the Kraken after being scratched the previous three games. … Kampf, a center, could also return in place of Raty at forward after being scratched Monday.

