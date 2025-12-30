Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Canucks – 12/30/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (19-11-7) at CANUCKS (16-19-3)
10 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Nikita Grebenkin
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers are not expecting to make any lineup changes from their 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk — Marco Rossi — Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Nils Hoglander, David Kampf
Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 shootout win at Seattle on Monday. DeBrusk is expected to play after being a healthy scratch, most likely in place of Hoglander, a forward who played a team-low 9:03 against the Kraken after being scratched the previous three games. … Kampf, a center, could also return in place of Raty at forward after being scratched Monday.
