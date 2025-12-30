Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Blackhawks – 12/30/25

The New York Islanders take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (21-14-4) at BLACKHAWKS (14-18-6)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Jonathan Drouin

Maxim Shabanov — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Horvat and Barzal will be reunited on the Islanders’ top line. … Rittich will make his fifth straight start with Sorokin not ready to return.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore – Nick Lardis

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno — Colton Dach — Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)

Status report

Knight will start after being pulled in the first period of a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, when he gave up four goals in the first period; he returned to play the third period. … Mikheyev will play after missing two games for family reasons. … The Blackhawks assigned forward Dominic Toninato to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday.

