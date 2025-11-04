Projected Lineups for Jets vs Kings – 11/04/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (9-3-0) at KINGS (5-4-4)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson
Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Colin Miller — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nikita Chibrikov
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)
Status report
Lowry will make his season debut after having hip surgery on May 27. … Samberg, a defenseman, and Perfetti, a forward, traveled with the Jets and could play at some point during their six-game road trip.
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Andrei Kuzmenko — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
Foegele, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday. … The Kings made changes to their first line, swapping Armia in for Kuzmenko, and first defense pair, slotting Anderson in for Dumoulin. … Kyle Burroughs, a defenseman, cleared waivers Monday and was loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League. He has not played this season because of an upper-body injury.
