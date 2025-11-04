Projected Lineups for Jets vs Kings – 11/04/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (9-3-0) at KINGS (5-4-4)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson

Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk

Colin Miller — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Status report

Lowry will make his season debut after having hip surgery on May 27. … Samberg, a defenseman, and Perfetti, a forward, traveled with the Jets and could play at some point during their six-game road trip.

Latest for THW:

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Andrei Kuzmenko — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

Foegele, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday. … The Kings made changes to their first line, swapping Armia in for Kuzmenko, and first defense pair, slotting Anderson in for Dumoulin. … Kyle Burroughs, a defenseman, cleared waivers Monday and was loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League. He has not played this season because of an upper-body injury.

Latest for THW: