Projected Lineups for Rangers vs. Capitals – 12/31/25

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (19-17-5) at CAPITALS (20-14-5)
12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault — Vincent Trocheck — Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Jonny Brodzinski — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Scott Morrow, Brennan Othmann
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Status report
Fox, who has missed 14 games because of an upper-body injury, practiced Tuesday and will be a game-time decision. … Miller, a forward, is traveling with the Rangers but will miss his fifth straight game.
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Justin Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not practice Tuesday following a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday.
