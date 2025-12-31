Projected Lineups for Rangers vs. Capitals – 12/31/25

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (19-17-5) at CAPITALS (20-14-5)

12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Gabe Perreault — Vincent Trocheck — Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Jonny Brodzinski — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Scott Morrow, Brennan Othmann

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Status report

Fox, who has missed 14 games because of an upper-body injury, practiced Tuesday and will be a game-time decision. … Miller, a forward, is traveling with the Rangers but will miss his fifth straight game.

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Justin Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not practice Tuesday following a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday.

