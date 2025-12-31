2026 World Juniors Day 6 Preview: Big Matchups Headline Final Day of Group Play

The 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC) will see the group play portion of the tournament wrap up today. With all four games having significant implications for the final seeding heading into the quarterfinals, each will be important.

Switzerland vs Slovakia (1 p.m.)

The first matchup of the day will determine the third- and fourth-seeded teams in Group A, with both Switzerland and Slovakia having one win and three points. Switzerland is coming off their best showing of the tournament against Germany, putting up a 4-0 shutout. Their offensive output in the game was more than they had in their other three games combined (three goals), and they will be looking to ride that momentum into today’s matchup against a tougher Slovakia team.

Even though he has not broken through on the scoresheet through the first three games that the Swiss have played, Jonah Neuenschwander has continued to look strong at both ends of the ice. If he can get going offensively against the Slovaks, it could be a major boost to the Swiss’ offense. Leon Muggli (Washington Capitals) has led the way offensively for Switzerland, as the team’s defense has chipped in offensively quite well as a whole. Another strong performance from the Swiss goaltending will be imperative if they want to pull off a win and clinch the third seed in Group A.

2026 World Juniors Daily Preview (The Hockey Writers)

Slovakia comes into the matchup more rested than Switzerland, having played last on Dec. 29 against the United States, losing in a wild 6-5 game. Michal Pradel (Detroit Red Wings) was in the net for the loss, and even though he gave up six goals, he was strong for the Slovaks as the Americans kept him plenty busy. After holding two separate two-goal leads, Slovakia could not hang on against the United States, so in their matchup against Switzerland, they will need to keep the pedal down if they can get out to an early lead.

Defenseman Luka Radivojevič has been a difference maker from the backend of the ice, playing in just two games so far. When he has been on the ice, it has been noticeable, and he has produced three assists for the Slovaks. Up front, Tomas Chrenko has led the way, scoring five goals in the last two games and having six total points in the tournament. They will both need to keep up their strong play to try to help get Slovakia set as the third seed in the group.

Favorite: Slovakia

Players to Watch: Christian Kirsch (Switzerland), Daniil Ustinkov (Switzerland), Tomas Chrenko (Slovakia), Luka Radivojevič (Slovakia)

Czechia vs Latvia (3:30 p.m.)

Czechia is another rested-up team, having last played on Dec. 29 against Finland, pulling off an overtime victory on an Adam Jiříček (St. Louis Blues) goal. He, along with Tomáš Galvas, have led the way from the backend of the ice. Galvas has looked like one of the tournament’s best defensemen, and Slovakia will need a solid defensive game against the hard-working Latvians. Czechia has been strong offensively, led by Vaclav Nestrašil (Chicago Blackhawks), Vojtěch Čihař (Los Angeles Kings), and Petr Sikora (Washington Capitals). Each player has recorded at least four points, with Cihar leading the way with six total points. Having their offense firing on all cylinders against a fundamentally sound Latvian defense will go a long way toward locking in the third seed in Group B.

Having locked up a spot in the quarterfinals for the second straight tournament, Latvia has their eyes set on moving up to the third spot in Group B. They will have to win in regulation to do so, as they sit one point behind Slovakia in the standings. They are coming off a 6-3 win over Denmark yesterday (Dec. 30). They will need their offense to be playing at the top of its game to keep up with the high-powered Czechs. They will look to players such as Kristers Ansons, Bruno Osmanis, and 2026 draft-eligible defenseman Alberts Šmits to keep the momentum rolling. Strong goaltending from Nils Maurins again will be the biggest x-factor if Latvia wants to pull off a victory over Czechia.

Favorite: Czechia

Players to Watch: Vojtech Cihar (Czechia), Tomas Galvas (Czechia), Nils Maurins (Latvia), Alberts Smits (Latvia)

United States vs Sweden

Two of the tournament’s powerhouse nations square off when the United States takes on Sweden in what will decide the number one seed in Group B. The Americans have played well enough to pull off three wins in the tournament, and their power play has begun to get going after their win against Slovakia, but they will need to keep it going against Sweden when they get the chance to go on the man-advantage. On the flip side, they will need to stay out of the box against a Swedish team that has plenty of top-end talent on their power play units.

The Americans will need someone to step up again if Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) is out of the lineup. Chase Reid has looked strong in the tournament and will likely be called upon to fill Hutson’s role on the power play again, and he could end up being one of the game’s big x-factors. Will Zellers (Boston Bruins) has led the United States, scoring three game-winning goals and recording six points so far.

For the Swedes, the most surprising aspect of their tournament to this point has been the strong play in between the pipes. Both Love Härenstam (St.Louis Blues) and Herman Liv have looked rock-solid for Sweden, and the goaltending from both teams will be the biggest x-factor. The Americans have not gotten the greatest goaltending and will need it against a Swedish team that has talent like Viggo Björck (three assists), Anton Frondell (Chicago Blackhawks), and Ivar Stenberg (three points).

Both teams have deep lineups, making this matchup sure to be exciting to watch.

Favorite: Sweden

Players to Watch: Chase Reid (United States), Will Zellers (United States), Love Harenstam (Sweden), Viggo Bjorck (Sweden)

Canada vs Finland

In the last game of group play for the 2026 tournament, Canada and Finland lock horns in a game that could determine the top seed in Group A. If Canada wins the game, they will take the top spot; if Finland pulls off a regulation win, they take it. Canada is coming into the game after a 9-1 victory over Denmark on Dec. 29. It was the first game in which it seemed, from top to bottom, the Canadian lineup was all rolling.

It was a much-needed thing for them. Players like Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks), Gavin McKenna, and Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers) all had big games in the win against Denmark. McKenna leads the team and tournament in points with seven, while Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames) has five points and leads the team in points from their defensemen. They will need a bit more production from the bottom half of their forward group to secure a big win over Finland.

This will be the biggest test that the Canadians will face, and their team defense will need to be at the top of its game against Finland. Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) will be tested much more than he has in the last two games and will need to be one of Canada’s stars.

Petteri Rimpinen will be a major x-factor for Finland today against Canada. (Photo credit: Pasi Mennander)

After losing in overtime to Czechia on Dec. 29, they will look to get their offense rolling again and come out of the gates quickly. Petteri Rimpinen (Los Angeles Kings) has looked solid for the Finns, and much like George, will be tested often throughout the game. In a battle between two Kings prospects, the goaltending battle will be something to keep an eye on. Heikki Ruohonen (Philadelphia Flyers) has led the way offensively for Finland, tallying five points.

Favorite: Canada

Players to Watch: Carter George (Canada), Gavin McKenna (Canada), Heikki Ruohonen (Finland), Petteri Rimpinen (Finland)

Last Day of Group Play Will Be Massive

With each game having massive implications for the quarterfinal matchups, each team will be looking to pull off a win, however they can. Setting yourselves up for a more favorable matchup in the quarterfinals will be the name of the game today, and it sets up for the most exciting day of group play at this year’s tournament.