Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 7

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 7 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2P) OILERS at (1P) CANUCKS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 7
9 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
Best-of-7 series tied 3-3
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Sam Lafferty
Phil Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Nils Aman
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen, Linus Karlsson, Christian Wolanin, Vasily Podkolzin
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (undisclosed)
Status Report:
- The Canucks held a sparsely attended morning skate Monday, so it’s unclear how their lines will look without Boeser. Pettersson played right wing with Lindholm the past two games and could line up with Miller in Boeser’s spot on the top line, or he could resume centering his own line, something he’s done for all but a few games this season
- Mikheyev and Lafferty are back in the lineup after being scratched the past two games
- Podkolzin, a forward, comes out after averaging just over eight minutes of ice time the past two games, his first two in the NHL playoffs
More from THW:
- Vancouver Canucks’ Game 7 Heroes
- Brock Boeser Ruled Out of Game 7 for Canucks
- Revisiting the Canucks’ 2022 Draft Class
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Corey Perry, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)
Status Report:
The Oilers held an optional morning skate but aren’t making any lineup changes, meaning Perry, a forward with 10 Game 7s in his career, will be scratched for the second straight game
More from THW:
- Edmonton Oilers’ Top 7 Game 7 Heroes
- NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Oilers
- Easy Fix on Oilers Power Play Could Be Key to Game 7
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket