Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 7

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 7 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1P) CANUCKS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 7

9 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Best-of-7 series tied 3-3

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Sam Lafferty

Phil Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Nils Aman

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen, Linus Karlsson, Christian Wolanin, Vasily Podkolzin

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (undisclosed)

Status Report:

The Canucks held a sparsely attended morning skate Monday, so it’s unclear how their lines will look without Boeser. Pettersson played right wing with Lindholm the past two games and could line up with Miller in Boeser’s spot on the top line, or he could resume centering his own line, something he’s done for all but a few games this season

Mikheyev and Lafferty are back in the lineup after being scratched the past two games

Podkolzin, a forward, comes out after averaging just over eight minutes of ice time the past two games, his first two in the NHL playoffs

More from THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Corey Perry, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)

Status Report:

The Oilers held an optional morning skate but aren’t making any lineup changes, meaning Perry, a forward with 10 Game 7s in his career, will be scratched for the second straight game

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket