Projected Lineups for Stars vs Oilers – Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place tonight for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1C) STARS at (2P) OILERS
Western Conference Final, Game 3
8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Tyler Seguin — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Ty Dellandrea — Sam Steel — Craig Smith
Tomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgwood
Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Mavrik Bourque, Radek Faksa, Nils Lundkvist, Matt Murray, Derrick Pouliot
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)
Status Report
- Hintz, a forward, has missed the past four games and will be a game-time decision
- Hakanpaa, a defenseman who has been out since March 16, did not travel with the team to Edmonton
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Warren Foegele — Adam Henrique — Derek Ryan
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Broberg, Sam Gagner, Ryan McLeod, Corey Perry, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status Report
- Henrique returns after missing the past seven games and eight of the past nine with a lower-body injury. He will replace McLeod.
