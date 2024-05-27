Projected Lineups for Stars vs Oilers – Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place tonight for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1C) STARS at (2P) OILERS

Western Conference Final, Game 3

8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Tyler Seguin — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea — Sam Steel — Craig Smith

Tomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgwood

Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Mavrik Bourque, Radek Faksa, Nils Lundkvist, Matt Murray, Derrick Pouliot

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)

Status Report

Hintz, a forward, has missed the past four games and will be a game-time decision

Hakanpaa, a defenseman who has been out since March 16, did not travel with the team to Edmonton

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Warren Foegele — Adam Henrique — Derek Ryan

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Broberg, Sam Gagner, Ryan McLeod, Corey Perry, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status Report

Henrique returns after missing the past seven games and eight of the past nine with a lower-body injury. He will replace McLeod.

