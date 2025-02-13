Rangers News & Rumors: 4 Nations, Vesey & Smith Trade Talks

The New York Rangers have bounced back and found themselves pushing to get back into the postseason to try and win their first Stanley Cup since 1994. They had a tough stretch earlier in the season where they seemed to be falling apart internally, but they have since turned it around and have begun fighting their way back into the playoff picture.

They decided to acquire forward J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks bolstering their forward depth, but it seems as though more might be coming. In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we look at who is representing the team at the 4 Nations Face-Off, as well as some trade talks surrounding Jimmy Vesey and Reilly Smith.

4 Nations Representatives From Rangers

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament got underway this week with Canada taking on Sweden on Wednesday (Feb. 12) and defeating them 4-3 in overtime. This was the first matchup between Team Canada & Team Sweden since 2014 in Sochi at the Olympics, which Canada won 3-0.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers have six players representing their team at the tournament, with players on every team except for Canada. Urho Vaakanainen is representing Team Finland, Mika Zibanejad is representing Team Sweden, while Adam Fox, Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, and J.T. Miller are all playing for Team USA. Team Finland and Team USA battle each other on Thursday (Feb. 13) with both teams opening their tournament with those games.

In his first game, Zibanejad didn’t notch a single point but his team was able to pick up one point for the overtime loss. He looked solid and created some chances with two shots on goal in just over 20 minutes of ice time. They will look to bounce back on Saturday (Feb. 15) in a battle against Team Finland.

Reilly Smith, Jimmy Vesey Trade Speculation Rising

As the Rangers look to clear out some cap space and potentially make space for forward Brennan Othmann, rumors have begun to swirl about the team potentially moving Jimmy Vesey and Reilly Smith. In a recent article from Vince Mercogliano, he suggests that the Rangers could look to move one, or both of, Vesey and Smith with the idea of giving Othmann a full-time spot in the NHL.

Smith, who is 33 years old, has scored 10 goals and added 16 assists for 26 points through 54 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 223 goals and added 316 assists for 539 points through 894 games which comes out to a 0.60 points-per-game average. He is in the final season of his contract which has a $5 million cap hit, and has a modified no-trade clause.

Vesey, who is 31 years old, has scored three goals and added one assist for four points through 30 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 99 goals and added 91 assists for 190 points through 613 games which comes out to a 0.31 points-per-game average. He is also in the final season of his contract, and he has an $800,000 cap hit.

Either player could be a valuable asset for a contending team so the Rangers may hang onto them both as their own rental players and let them walk in the offseason. Some teams could also look to buy low if they’re willing to take on entire salaries. Either way, it looks like both players are available heading toward the 2025 Trade Deadline.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.