Rangers Should Retire Chris Kreider’s Number

The long-inevitable has finally happened. Chris Kreider is no longer a New York Ranger after 13 seasons.

The Massachusetts native went from a member of John Tortorella’s dog house early in his career to having a remarkable run with the Original Six franchise. There are a lot of great memories to look back on, especially the clutch moments, as he was an important piece to the Rangers’ success over the past decade-plus. But we’ll take it a step further – and argue that Kreider has done enough to see his number raised to the rafters of Madison Square Garden one day.

The Stats to Back it Up

When looking back at other Rangers legends who have had numbers retired, interestingly, Kreider’s talent alone doesn’t compare to other legendary Blueshirts, from Rod Gilbert to Mark Messier and Brian Leetch. Heck, aside from the elite net-front presence and speed, Kreider wasn’t even as skilled as Alexei Kovalev or some of the current Rangers like Alexis Lafrenière.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But Kreider does have legendary numbers. The 2009 first-round pick ranks third all-time amongst Rangers in goals with 326 and is one of only four Blueshirts in the nearly 100-year history to score at least 50 goals in a single season. To solidify his list, Kreider is the Rangers’ all-time leader in playoff goals with 48, has the most game-winning postseason goals (12) and was a winner of the annual Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award during the 2021-22 season.

The Moment That Should Seal Kreider’s Fate

Overall, Kreider was a special player for the franchise, but as with other legends, there’s that one moment that fans look back on as a career-defining moment. For example, with Messier, that was the Hollywood script Game 6 hat trick against the New Jersey Devils in 1994 after guaranteeing victory.

As hard as it is to believe, Kreider’s moment happened just over a year ago, when the Rangers found themselves on the verge of blowing a 3-0 series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes, down 3-1 in Game 6. Then Kreider saved the Rangers from potential disaster by picking up a hat trick in the third period. If the Rangers were on the fence about retiring the 6-foot-3 winger’s number on a future date, that’s the moment that will likely be the deciding factor. The thrill doesn’t exceed Messier’s hat trick in 1994, which would eventually end the Rangers’ 54-year Stanley Cup drought – but it’s one of the most memorable moments in the franchise’s history.

Also, the Game 6 hat trick adds to his big-game postseason performances. Kreider also saved the Rangers in 2015 with a tying goal in Game 5 against the Washington Capitals after being just under two minutes away from elimination. The Blueshirts would then rally to come back and win the series in seven.

Another smaller but important aspect to keep in mind with Kreider was his leadership on and off the ice, as pointed out recently by sports analysis website Sportscasting. He never served as team captain but wore the “A” on his jersey for a number of years. That’s something else to take into consideration.

Kreider was far from the most talented hockey player to ever play in Manhattan, but that’s what makes his career even more impressive. His statistics alone with the franchise should be enough to hang the No. 20 up at MSG one day. The clutch moments, including the Game 6 hat trick against the Hurricanes, just add as a sweetener. Kreider gave it his all to the franchise and was everything the front office could have dreamed of when stepping up to the podium to select him in 2009 at 19th overall. The 34-year-old was an important piece to the Rangers’ Cup runs over the past decade-plus. Fans should put more stock into his first 12 seasons with the organization than the last one, which was the worst statistically of his career, where he battled multiple injuries and the team around him was a mess, from the all-around poor defensive play to nonstop rumors. Overall, Kreider’s career as a Blueshirt was nothing short of spectacular and will be a tough piece to replace in 2025-26.