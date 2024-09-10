Rangers Need Another Big Season From Vincent Trocheck

In 2023-24, the New York Rangers got great play from their star players, including Vincent Trocheck. In his second season with the team, he broke out on a line with wingers Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere while also providing reliable play on both the power play and penalty kill. This season, he will once again be a key player, and the team will rely heavily on him at even strength and on special teams.

Trocheck’s Play in 2023-24

After spending three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Rangers signed Trocheck to a seven-year, $39.375 million contract ahead of the 2022-23 season. He had a strong regular season, finishing with 22 goals and 42 assists while winning 56.1 percent of his faceoffs. However, he was held to one goal and no assists in seven playoff games as the New Jersey Devils eliminated the Blueshirts in the first round.

Last season, Trocheck started off as the Rangers’ third-line center but moved up to the second line after Filip Chytil suffered a suspected concussion against the Hurricanes on Nov. 2 and did not return until May 9. Trocheck made the most of his opportunity and had four goals and seven assists in his first six games after moving onto the second line.

Trocheck was by far the Rangers’ best center on faceoffs, winning 58.7 percent of them, which was key on special teams and late in close games. The team’s power play was excellent thanks Adam Fox and Panarin’s playmaking skills from the point and Chris Kreider in front of the net. However, Trocheck’s ability to win faceoffs and make smart plays with the puck also played a key role in the unit’s success.

Vincent Trocheck was one of the New York Rangers’ most important players in 2023-24 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the penalty kill, Trocheck was willing to block shots and he also used his speed and strength to win one-on-one battles for the puck. His ability to win faceoffs also helped the Rangers clear the zone and they made it tough for opponents to re-enter the defensive zone.

Trocheck was also one of the Rangers’ most effective players on the forecheck, using his speed to get to the puck quickly, and never passing up the opportunity to throw a hit. His line consistently generated a lot of scoring chances at even strength and spent a lot more time in the offensive zone than the defensive zone. He finished the regular season with 25 goals and 52 assists in 82 games while leading all forwards in ice time per game at 21:27.

In the playoffs, Trocheck continued to be one of the Rangers’ best players, winning 57.8 percent of his faceoffs and stepping up offensively with eight goals and 12 assists in 16 games while once again leading their forwards in ice time per game at 23:08. He scored in double overtime to lift the Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their second-round matchup. He also set up Barclay Goodrow for an overtime goal in a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Trocheck’s Importance for the Rangers in 2024-25

This offseason, the Rangers did not make any big splashes, trading for veteran winger Reilly Smith and signing Sam Carrick, who played on the fourth line for the Edmonton Oilers last season. They waived Goodrow, who was then claimed by the San Jose Sharks, and lost unrestricted free agents Alexander Wennberg, who signed with the Sharks, and Jack Roslovic, who signed with the Hurricanes.

Last season, key forwards Kreider and Mika Zibanejad struggled to produce offensively at even strength and that meant the Rangers had to rely on Trocheck’s line and their power play for offense. There is certainly no guarantee the duo will generate more offense at even strength this season.

Additionally, the Rangers’ third line struggled at times with Chytil out last season. Unfortunately, he has dealt with a lot of suspected concussions and the biggest concern is his long-term health rather than his NHL career.

The Rangers are in a similar position to last season, which means they will once again be relying on Trocheck to win faceoffs, produce offensively at even strength, and play well on the power play and penalty kill. He did everything for them last season and he was one of their best and most reliable players throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

Rangers Need Trocheck At His Best Amid High Expectations

The Rangers are entering this season with high expectations after winning the Presidents’ Trophy and going on a run to the Eastern Conference Final last season. To reach their potential, they will need Trocheck at his best, and given his excellent play in 2023-24 and chemistry with his linemates, he is poised for another great season.