Blackhawks Fall to Flyers; 3-2 (OT)

The 7-12-1 Chicago Blackhawks and the 8-10-2 Philadelphia Flyers squared off in a Saturday matinee in Philadelphia on Nov. 23. The Blackhawks were attempting to make it two wins in a row after coming off a gritty victory over the Florida Panthers last Thursday (Nov. 21). The Flyers were trying to redeem themselves after two losses to the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the week. It was also the first time 2023 first overall draft pick Connor Bedard and 2023 seventh overall draft pick Matvei Michkov squared off against each other at the NHL level.

Michkov and the Flyers came out on top, with Michkov notching the overtime goal after a third period comeback, to win this one 3-2 in overtime. Let’s get to the highlights.

Fast-Paced First Period Find Blackhawks Ahead

The Flyers had the Blackhawks on their heels with a bit of a track meet to start the game. The home team was aggressive, stripping the puck and earning themselves numerous odd-man rushes and Grade-A chances. But Blackhawks’ netminder Petr Mrazek was up to the task with some incredible saves. The Hawks got the only power play of the frame, where it looked like Bedard had finally snapped his 11-game goal drought. But the puck hit the post, causing a 2-on-0 rush the other way. No worries, Mrazek was there to make the stop.

Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Later in the period Lukas Reichel snapped a 10-game goal drought of his own, notching his second goal of the season. Pat Maroon provided the primary assist, which he also did last game on a goal from Craig Smith. The Blackhawks’ fourth line has been coming through for them lately.

Reichel strikes first 😏 pic.twitter.com/9auVDk7x10 — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) November 23, 2024

The Flyers ended the period with 10 shots to the Blackhawks’ seven shots. Flyers’ forward Scott Laughton was credited with four shots on goal, while the goal-scorer Reichel led the Blackhawks with three shots on goal.

Blackhawks Carry the Momentum in the Second Frame

The Flyers started the second on a power play, which actually resulted in shorthanded chances by Blackhawks’ Ilya Mikheyev and Alex Vlasic. A tripping penalty by defenseman Nolan Allan led to the second man advantage for the Flyers, but the Hawks’ penalty kill came through, giving them the momentum. The Flyers only managed one shot on goal through both power plays.

Believe it or not, it was the Blackhawks’ fourth line that came through again in the second! This time it was Maroon who scored, assisted by Smith and Reichel. It was Maroon’s first goal as a Blackhawk.

For the Flyers part, they sure couldn’t be blamed for a lack of trying; they led the Blackhawks 14-7 in shots on goal in the second frame, and 24-14 overall. They also had a 62% advantage in winning faceoffs.

Third Period Comeback for the Flyers

The Blackhawks entered the third period with a 2-0 lead, but the Flyers weren’t done yet. They kept up their pressure, and veteran Sean Couturier earned his fourth goal of the season with a tip-in goal at the 7:27 mark of the third, to cut the lead in half. Shortly thereafter, at the 10:05 minute mark, Noah Cates got the equalizer with a well-screened shot to tie the game at 2-2. It was Cates first goal of the season. The Blackhawks were playing a sloppy game in this period, and the Flyers took advantage.

Mrazek did his best to keep the Blackhawks in this one, making a phenomenal save on a wraparound chance to keep the game tied. The Flyers kept up their pressure, but couldn’t score the winner, and the game went to overtime.

Overtime Goes to the Flyers

It didn’t take long for the Flyers to score the overtime winner and complete the comeback for two points. Vlasic was trying to break up a three-on-one rush and got called for holding, giving the Flyers a 4-on-3 OT power play. To add insult to injury, it was the rookie Michkov who tallied the game-winning goal. Travis Konecny provided the primary assist. It was his second helper of the day.

Michkov ended the day with just one shot on goal, but it counted when it was needed. Bedard, on the other hand, went a second game in a row with zero shots on goal. He continues to struggle mightily to find his game. The Flyers earned their first win in three games, and the Blackhawks continued with their inconsistencies and lack of offense. More players should be providing goals than Reichel and Maroon from the fourth line.

Final Thoughts on the Blackhawks vs. Flyers

-Flyers’ rookie goaltender Aleksei Kolosov got the call for his fifth NHL start in this game, and it was his first NHL win.

-Laughton ended the day leading the Flyers with eight! shots on goal. He was also credited with four hits.

-Reichel had a two-point day with a goal and an assist, his second multi-point game of the season and only one that involved a goal. He also led the Blackhawks with shots on goal.

-Blackhawks’ defenseman Connor Murphy earned the secondary assist on Reichel’s goal in the 1st period, giving him 100 points as a Hawk!

100 points as a Blackhawk for Murph🙌 pic.twitter.com/6J0kP86MSz — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 23, 2024

–Louis Crevier entered the lineup for the first time this season, called up from the Rockford IceHogs due to Seth Jones being out with a foot injury. He had a decent outing, registering three hits and two blocked shots in 17:27 minutes of ice time, while lining up on the third D-pairing with T.J. Brodie.

The Flyers are now 9-10-2, and will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Nov. 25. The Blackhawks fall to 7-12-2. They will have three days to lick their wounds before they host the Dallas Stars on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27.