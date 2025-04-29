Red Wings 2025 Draft Targets: Jake O’Brien

The 2025 NHL Draft is still a couple months away, but make no mistake: draft preparations have already begun across the league. The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in the top half of the expected draft order once again as they are expected to pick 12th overall in the first round, pending the draft lottery.

This draft will be the Red Wings’ ninth-straight with a top-15 pick. They have been able to assemble a strong collection of talent throughout their organization, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for more. Detroit will have plenty of intriguing options available to them no matter where they draft.

The first draft target for the Red Wings to consider is center Jake O’Brien. By the time you are finished reading this article, you should have a good understanding of why this player will be connected to the Red Wings throughout draft season.

O’Brien’s Toolkit

O’Brien made a name for himself this season as a playmaking centerman for the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He averaged an assist per-game this season, totaling 66 assists and 98 points in 66 games. He is constantly aware of where his teammates are on the ice; it sometimes seems like he has eyes on the back of his helmet with how quickly he can identify an open teammate.

What really makes O’Brien one of the top players in this year’s draft, however, is his overall hockey I.Q. He is an immensely smart player, as evidenced by his playmaking numbers, but his passing ability isn’t the only way he exhibits his hockey sense. He puts himself in favorable positions to retrieve the puck or win the it off of an opponent. He competes hard and he isn’t afraid to go to the net – he seems keenly aware that he isn’t a perimeter sniper, so he often goes to high-traffic areas to fight for loose pucks and put them on net.

When the Red Wings have targeted forwards in the first round under general manager Steve Yzerman, they have prioritized forwards with strong hockey sense and an unyielding competitive spirit. Players in this mold include their top picks in the last three drafts: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (2024), Nate Danielson (2023), and Marco Kasper (2022). Detroit has undoubtedly taken note of O’Brien’s hockey I.Q., and his high compete level would fit right into the type of team Yzerman is trying to build.

O’Brien is also proficient in his own end as a two-way player. He closes off shooting lanes and attacks loose pucks. He is the type of player that is most effective when the puck is on his stick, and he seems to have a good grasp on how good fundamentals in the defensive end can lead to offensive possession. Once he gains possession, he is free to do the things that make him a stand out prospect in this class.

O’Brien saw a 30-point increase this season over his totals from last season. As he continues to physically mature and develop his skills, he should grow into a pro-level forward that can be utilized in a number of roles. He’s the type of player that is already good in almost every area, and that sets a nice foundation for him to eventually become a high-end forward in the NHL.

Work in Progress

O’Brien honestly reminds me of Danielson, Detroit’s top pick just two years ago, quite a bit. Their draft profiles are very similar with both being hard-working, playmaking centermen. Danielson was a captain in the Western Hockey League, and O’Brien seems to have the intangible qualities that teams look for in leaders. Oh, and both are a 6-foot-2 and a little underweight for their height.

Jake O’Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (Photo Credit: OHL Images)

Standing at 170 pounds, O’Brien can be outmuscled when going up against bigger opponents. This can be an issue when it comes to board battles, and it can also be an issue in the face-off circle. To that point, O’Brien won just under half of the face-offs he took this season. While face-offs are a skill that can be worked on and developed, there are already some questions about how he projects as a center long-term.

If O’Brien does end up on the wing long-term, there is nothing wrong with a playmaking winger. However, he sometimes falls into the trap of being a little too unselfish. It was great to see his goal total more than double up his total from last season, but he still lacks that killer instinct as a shooter. He’s a pass-first forward and you’ll see him sometimes pass up a prime opportunity to get a shot on net in favor of keeping the cycle going.

O’Brien is still a smart player with the puck on his stick, so he doesn’t usually worry you when he tries to make a play. With the right coaching, he should learn that there are moments where it is okay to be a little selfish – especially when you have the innate ability to make things happen like he does.

NHL Readiness

Like Kasper and Danielson before him, O’Brien almost certainly will not make the jump to the NHL immediately. A couple more developmental years, including at least one in the American Hockey League, would do O’Brien good just as it did for Detroit’s previous first round selections.

That extra development time won’t just be fruitful for O’Brien’s on-ice skills, but it will also allow him time to grow into his body. When one of his biggest weaknesses as a player is his overall strength, the only way to resolve that is to give his body time to develop and then get him in the gym at the professional level as soon as possible. After a couple seasons, he should be within shouting distance of the NHL, if not knocking on the door.

O’Brien’s Fit with the Red Wings

There may not be a player available in the 2025 draft that checks all the boxes the Red Wings typically look for like O’Brien does. When Detroit selected Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall last year, it was one of the most anti-climactic picks of the draft as it was highly speculated that he was on the Red Wings’ radar. Well, it sure seems like O’Brien is on Yzerman’s radar this year.

With Kasper and Danielson already in the fold, O’Brien would not face as much pressure to work out as a center in the NHL. O’Brien would fit right into the team identity Yzerman is trying to build, and O’Brien may even have a future as a leader for the team. His similarities to Danielson would be something to keep an eye on – would the Red Wings feel comfortable including either Danielson or O’Brien in a future trade discussion knowing that they have a similar player stashed away in their prospect pool?

Best Player Available

There is a pretty good chance that O’Brien would be the best player available if he is still on the board when the Red Wings make their pick. Some rankings have him as high as eighth in the class, while others have him somewhere around the mid-teens. In other words, he is absolutely someone to keep in mind over the next two months as he may very well fall right into Detroit’s laps when they make their first pick in June.

Other Quotes

“O’Brien displays great control through the neutral zone and is constantly making plays at a quick pace. Even when there’s nothing there, he’s exceptional at opening space up to draw players in and expose those lanes to distribute the puck. He excels with quick passing plays, making accurate and crisp tape-to-tape passes, but his ability to execute and connect on difficult cross seam passes is impressive.” – Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers

“O’Brien just fell short of 100 points with 98, but he only continued to get better as the season wore on. He’s never going to blow you away with his pure skill, but his work ethic and ability to be effective in all three zones will allow him to have a solid career.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“O’Brien has a great frame to work with, but he will need to fill out a bit as he develops, which shouldn’t be a problem. His vision on the ice is impressive, consistently spotting teammates and allowing them to skate into his passes by firing the puck through the lane as they arrive at the destination.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News