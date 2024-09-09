3 Red Wings With Something to Prove In 2024-25

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings fell short of the playoffs by the slimmest of margins. As they approach the 2024-25 season, it’s imperative that they demonstrate their true readiness for a postseason appearance.

On an individual level, a few Red Wings have something to prove as well. These players have a chip on their shoulder for a variety of reasons, and have extra motivation entering the new season.

Cam Talbot – G

As a member of the Los Angeles Kings last year, Cam Talbot produced a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (SV%). Both values were good enough to place the veteran among the top 15 netminders (minimum 10 games played).

Cam Talbot in net for the Los Angeles Kings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Things will be different in Detroit, though. The Kings allowed the fourth-fewest high-danger chances against per 60 (HDCA/60) at five-on-five last year (9.79). Detroit’s 11.1 HDCA/60 ranked 15th.

In addition, Los Angeles had the second-best penalty kill in the league last season. Detroit’s was the 14th-best.

Though Talbot has previously navigated the challenges of playing behind a less-than-stellar defensive lineup, he must now reaffirm his ability to do so under similar conditions. No longer can he depend on an elite defense to simplify his task; in Detroit, he will need to step up and bail the team out on more than a few occasions.

Jonatan Berggren – LW

During his end-of-season media availability, Steve Yzerman mentioned that Jonatan Berggren will have a spot on the 2024-25 roster. He’s no longer waiver-exempt and has been a point-per-game player (127 points in 130 games) in the AHL, but it would be up to Berggren to determine what kind of role he would have with the Red Wings.

Jonatan Berggren now has a full-time role with the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

So far, Berggren has been solid at the NHL level. His career 1.98 points per 60 is quite impressive. But that has come in a sheltered role and the defensive side of Berggren’s game leaves much to be desired.

Is Berggren another Daniel Sprong? Or can he elevate his game with a full-time NHL role? That’s something he’ll need to prove this season.

Moritz Seider – RD

Much has been made of Moritz Seider’s 2023-24 stats. His offensive production was fine, but his advanced analytics have left many questioning his value.

There’s obviously a lot of context missing when discussing his raw numbers. Seider faced the most challenging deployment of any defenseman in the NHL last season. The German blueliner also started just 33.82 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone – the lowest among all Red Wings defensemen.

In addition, Detroit’s defensive strategy favored giving up more low-danger shots in order to reduce the amount of high-danger chances against. This naturally inflated expected goals-against numbers since the metric is a volume stat.

So heading into the 2024-25 season, Seider’s goal should be to prove his doubters wrong – that he’s capable of producing more offensively, can play stalwart defense in his own zone, and that his 2023-24 numbers were outliers stemming from extraordinary circumstances.

Final Word

Entering the 2024-25 season, these three players will be eager to prove their value. Talbot must show that he’s capable of backstopping a team in need of defensive improvements, Berggren needs to prove that he’s an NHL contributor, Seider must show he’s a bonafide No. 1 defenseman. Their performances will not only shape their individual futures, but also play a pivotal role in the Red Wings’ pursuit of a playoff berth.

Data courtesy of NHL.com and Natural Stat Trick.