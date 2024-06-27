Sharks & Sabres Swap 1st-Round Picks in 2024 NHL Draft

On Thursday, June 27, the San Jose Sharks announced they had acquired the 11th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for the 14th and 42nd overall picks. This move results in both the Sharks and Sabres having a total of nine selections in the draft.

The #SJSharks have acquired the 11th overall pick in tomorrow's draft in exchange for the 14th and 42nd. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 27, 2024

Sharks Move Up

For the Sharks, this move allows them to have more freedom with their selection, and if they’re targeting a specific player, then it gives them higher odds to land said player. Typically, these types of moves happen on the draft floor, but we’ve seen a bunch of moves lately, including a similar trade involving the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders on May 24.

Sabres Accumulate Assets

For Buffalo, they now have an additional selection in the draft and a majority of players between 10th and 15th overall are often rated similarly heading into the night, so it won’t be a massive downgrade for them either. Meanwhile, the second-round pick will allow the Sabres to add a second quality prospect to infuse some additional depth into their farm system.

Overall, this move is a classic pick swap that typically happens on the day of the NHL Draft rather than beforehand. It seems as if both teams are going to be happy with the results as it lets the Sharks add a slightly higher-end talent, while the Sabres are able to add some depth to their prospect pool.