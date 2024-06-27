Canadiens’ Expectations Are on the Rise

The NHL Entry Draft is approaching and will kick off a series of events that fill out the NHL offseason. For the Montreal Canadiens, it marks the start of an important summer that could define the rebuild that General Manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been guiding the team through these last two years. While the fanbase has been patient with the process, for the most part, that doesn’t mean they will remain so.

Because of this, Montreal is entering a period when expectations are changing from individual player development to overall team performance. Essentially, they’ll want to see a team battle for a playoff spot, not just battle to be competitive in any single game. There will also be expectations for management to make the right decisions to help the team immediately but also add the missing pieces to their final goal of becoming a contender.

Expectation #1: Draft Goals

The Canadiens’ prospect pool is lacking in elite scoring talent. Because of this, the expectation is for Hughes to draft a scoring forward. Macklin Celebrini will go first, and the San Jose Sharks are not going to even entertain calls on that pick. There is some concern that Hughes will go for a defenseman instead of a forward, which is a realistic concern. If all of the higher-end forwards are off the board, he may select Zev Buium or Artyom Levshunov, but the organization’s need for scoring makes drafting for need and drafting the best player available (BPA) one and the same. Who will be available for the Canadiens at fifth overall that fits that description?

The first name that comes to mind is Ivan Demidov. He has all the tools to become a star when he makes the transition to North America. He has excellent vision, a great shot, an NHL-sized frame to build on and an underrated defensive game.

There is a fear that Demidov will no longer be on the board by the time Montreal picks at five. However, with so many high-quality defensemen available, there will be several forwards to choose from when Hughes goes up to the podium in Las Vegas to make his selection.

Another forward that fits the description is Cayden Lindstrom. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, he is already an imposing figure. He is also tough and physical and plays with an edge. But he’s more than just a “big man,” he has above-average skating skills, the ability to make plays in tight areas, and high hockey intelligence. If he slides to fifth, it may be due to his injury history, specifically his back injury, that will make teams concerned enough to look elsewhere. But his unique combination of skills and size would be hard for Hughes to pass over.

Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images)

Some lists also have Beckett Sennecke, even Berkley Catton, but a player with the size and scoring ability that Montreal covets is Tij Iginla. The son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jerome Iginla has an elite shot, one that makes him one of the best goal scorers available in this draft class.

Moreover, he has the intangibles the Canadiens love. The work ethic, the desire to compete, the ability to battle along the boards and in the slot. There’s a hint of the “old-school” style of winger who plays with an edge, and while he does look a little like his father, Tij’s game is based more on speed, and playing at a high pace. This young player is also an August birthday, making him one of the youngest draft-eligible players this summer.

Expectation #2: Make A Splash

Montreal needs to “make a splash,” not to generate interest in the team but to make a bold move that helps them fill a core piece for the long term. Expectations need to be tempered. Hughes may have to “overpay” in any deal to add that much-needed impact offensive player this summer, but the organization does have the assets to make it happen.

There has been talk that Hughes has serious interest in Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas. That would be a big splash that fits the plans, as the 25-year-old forward is ready to hit his peak years. He brings speed, offensive skill and a proven ability to play a high-paced tempo that fits with the Habs’ core group.

Another possibility is for Hughes to go after an American forward playing in the NCAA, Rutger McGroarty. The 20-year-old with the University of Michigan has seemingly been placed on the market by the Winnipeg Jets. Hughes holds the Jets’ 2024 first-round pick that can be returned to them. He also has several NHL-ready defensemen who could help in any package deal. The pieces are there. It isn’t as big of a splash as Necas would make, but he would address the team’s needs.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

Finally, a bold prediction by Eric Engels of Sportsnet would qualify as a big splash: trading for another top-10 draft pick. It has been decades since Montreal held two top-10 picks, and this year’s crop of prospects could provide two core pieces for Montreal, pieces that would be under team control for eight years, which is fully in the time frame of any window of contention Hughes plans to have.

Expectation #3: Mentors

Montreal’s rebuild is progressing, but it needs a bit more time to bake before any big unrestricted free agent (UFA) splashes are warranted. This is why this summer’s UFA window should only be used to fill in gaps or short-term needs. The best use of the team’s cap space is on a young, long-term piece via the trade market. There’s been speculation that Steven Stamkos would test free agency. While he would be an instant help to Montreal, spending heavily on a 34-year-old center may not be the best use of the salary cap space Hughes has been trying to accumulate. The summer of 2025 may be the best time to hit the home run in free agency.

We will likely look back on the summer of 2024 as a pivotal time in the Canadiens’ rebuild. They’re at the point where the decisions on what moves to make aren’t clear-cut. How Hughes attacks the summer will also provide fans and the media tons to talk about.