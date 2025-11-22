Sceptres Fight Back to Take Down Frost 2-1

The Minnesota Frost opened their season at home against the Toronto Sceptres on Friday night, Nov. 21. Prior to the start of the game, the Frost raised their second Walter Cup championship banner and had both Walter Cups on the ice for the ceremony. The Frost had their full roster but the Sceptres were without Renata Fast.

Maddie Rooney was in the net for the Frost while Raygan Kirk was in the net for the Sceptres. The game started out in favor of the Frost, but the Sceptres bounced back, and the final period was tied 1-1. The Sceptres grabbed the lead in the third and took the win 2-1.

Game Recap

The Frost got things started early in the first with a goal from Kendall Coyne-Schofield to make it 1-0. She was assisted by Kelly Pannek and Britta Curl-Salemme. The Sceptres responded with a goal late in the period from Ella Shelton to tie it up 1-1. She was assisted by Natalie Spooner and Savannah Harmon. Those were the only goals of the first period, and the teams went into the second tied.

Natalie Spooner, Toronto Sceptres (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

The middle period had chances for both sides, but Rooney and Kirik stood tall in their nets and kept it scoreless. They entered the final period tied 1-1. The Sceptres got the first goal of the third period with a goal from Kiara Zanon to make it 2-1. She was assisted by Emma Maltais and Spooner. That was the final goal of the game, and the Sceptres took the win.

The Frost have a full week off from game action before they take the ice again when they head on the road to face the Seattle Torrent on Friday, Nov. 28. The Sceptres will have to wait until Saturday, Nov. 29, before they have another game when they will have their home opener against the Boston Fleet.