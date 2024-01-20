Schroeder & Downie-Landry Lead PWHL New York to Win

Corinne Schroeder made 32 saves on 33 shots in PWHL New York’s 4-1 win over PWHL Boston on Saturday (Jan. 20). But Jade Downie-Landry was not to be outshined, netting a hat trick in the victory.

Jade Downie-Landry, PWHL New York (Photo by: Kelly Hagenson/PWHL)

It was an impressive, all-around performance by New York. Meanwhile, Boston’s habit of slow starts haunted them. A strong third period simply wasn’t enough to overcome New York’s consistent production – and it didn’t help that Schroeder was on her A-game.

Schroeder Nearly Perfect in Win

Early in Saturday’s game, Schroeder’s performance was deflating for Boston. By the end, it was downright frustrating.

It took a third-period no-look pass from behind the net to a streaking Boston forward to thwart Schroeder’s shutout. No matter what else Boston threw her way – one-timers, 2-on-1 rushes, slap shots from the point, rebounds in the crease – she stopped it.

Corinne Schroeder, PWHL New York (Photo by: Kelly Hagenson/PWHL)

Shroeder entered the game with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage (SV%). Her one goal against and .970 SV% on Saturday only elevated her stats.

Downie-Landry Leads Charge With Hat Trick

Downie-Landry matched Schroeder’s dominance at one end in the other. She recorded a hat trick despite entering the game without a goal.

Downie-Landry capitalized on a Boston turnover to open the scoring for New York in the first period. She picked the puck up on a failed clear and attempted to rip one from the center of the point. Jessica Digirolamo went to a knee to block the shot, but it bounced right back to Downie-Landry. Now at the top of the left circle, she buried her second chance through Digirolamo’s legs and over the glove of netminder Söderberg.

In the second period, North Reading, Mass. native Alex Carpenter streaked down the left boards to create New York’s second goal of the game. She cut to the front of the net, put one on Söderberg and chaos ensued in the crease, but the rebound trickled out to Jessie Eldridge who put it home for the 2-0 lead.

Alex Carpenter and Jessie Eldridge of PWHL New York celebrate a goal (Photo by: Alex D’Addese/PWHL)

Quickly after, Downie-Landry potted her second of the game. She was simply given too much space by the Boston defense, skated in seemingly uncontested to the slot, and let one rip to make it 3-0. Then, late in the third, she put an empty-netter in for the hat trick and New York’s 4-1 victory.

Boston’s Slow Starts Continue

A lack of sustained pressure haunted Boston, with yet another slow start. Their high-scoring quality chances were only coming off the rush – they either scored or the puck was heading back toward their own end. That changed after a late power play.

Schroeder stopped two Hilary Knight shots, but Boston used the power play to build momentum and finally got some zone time. Still, Schroeder stumped them.

Boston juggled its lines entering the third period, putting Taylor Wenczowski alongside Knight and Alina Müller. Despite the change, Müller and Loren Gabel couldn’t be torn apart. After doing so twice against PWHL Toronto on Wednesday (Jan. 17), Müller assisted yet another Gabel goal on Saturday.

Alina Müller, PWHL Boston (Photo by: Michael Riley/PWHL)

A one-timer by Boston’s Sidney Morin went wide and Müller eventually got possession. From behind the net, she sent a behind-the-back pass out front to Gabel who was streaking in off a line change, who finally solved Schroeder.

It was pretty much all Boston from there. Sustained pressure was routine yet they couldn’t get another one by Schroeder. New York’s strong forecheck made matters tougher as the breakout from their own end became an issue for Boston in the final minutes of the game.

The Road Ahead

New York will take on PWHL Toronto on Friday (Jan. 26) while Boston will look to rebound from the loss against PWHL Ottawa on Wednesday (Jan. 24).