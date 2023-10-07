Seattle Kraken’s 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2023-24

With the Seattle Kraken’s 2023-24 regular season set to get underway in less than a week, anticipation is growing within the fanbase. After an exciting run that featured a first-round upset of the Colorado Avalanche, expectations are high in Seattle, with many hoping the team can build off their success from last season. With all this in mind, here is a look at some of the best-case scenarios heading into the season.

Matty Beniers Establishes Himself As An Elite Center

After winning the Calder Trophy last season, Kraken fans should be excited for what Matty Beniers has in store for his second full NHL season. The 20-year-old finished the 2022-23 campaign as the league leader in points among rookies with 57 while also finishing tied with Wyatt Johnston in goals with 24. He also finished the season with just two penalty minutes which was the least in the NHL among players that played 75 games or more. There is no doubt that he is the face of the franchise and will hopefully take steps in 2023-24 towards becoming one of the elite centers in the NHL.

For Beniers to enter the elite category this season, he needs to achieve a few things. First, he needs to receive votes for a year-end award. Based on his play, this would be the Selke Trophy, and with Patrice Bergeon retired, the race should be a bit more open this season. The other is he needs to be close to a point-per-game player. This would be a big jump, as he would need to add 25 points to his total from last season, but it isn’t completely out of the question. While it is only his second season in the league, he has the skill to become one of the league’s top centers. If he can take that next step, it would go a long way in Seattle clinching a playoff spot for the second straight year.

Jared McCann Becomes A Point Per Game Player

Jared McCann has exploded offensively since joining the Kraken. He recorded 27 goals during the team’s inaugural season and followed it up last season by becoming the first player in franchise history to hit the 40-goal mark. Based on his progression since joining Seattle, he should be able to eclipse the point-per-game mark this season, putting him among the league’s elite goal scorers in 2023-24.

The easiest way for McCann to enhance his goal total is by shooting the puck more. Of the 19 players that scored 40 or more goals last year, the Kraken forward finished second last in shots. As for his point total, that can be improved by him becoming a stronger playmaker, which should help push him over the point per game mark. While the Kraken are a score-by-committee type of team, there is little doubt that he is once again going to be leaned on to carry Seattle’s offense throughout the season.

Shane Wright Establishes Himself As An NHLer

Just like at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, all eyes will be on Shane Wright to start the season. The 2022 fourth overall pick is looking to make the Kraken out of camp for a second straight year, but this time, stick with the team the entire season. While the American Hockey League (AHL) is an option that most likely will be utilized, he should be given every opportunity to show that he is ready to make the jump full-time to the NHL.

Another benefit of Wright showing he is ready for the NHL is that it would allow the Kraken to move out some older players for prospects or picks. Alex Wennberg is one player that comes to mind as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. If Seattle can move him at the deadline because their young players are pushing for spots, it would allow the Kraken to at least get something back rather than lose him for nothing. If the young center can force Seattle’s management group into making a tough decision regarding some of their more experienced players, it could mean that not only is he having a strong season but that the Kraken could be in line for back-to-back years with one of the league’s top rookies.

Kraken’s Special Teams Improve

This season, the Kraken need to be better both on the penalty kill and power play. Overall, they finished the 2022-23 campaign ranked 21st in both categories, which may not have hurt them last season, but is something that can not be repeated heading into this season. While most likely, they won’t be a top-five team in either category, it should be expected, based on their additions, that they be at least in the top 15 on the power play and penalty kill in 2023-24.

While the power play should see some improvements with André Burakovsky returning from injury, it is the penalty kill that may be the stronger of the two units. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare and Brian Dumoulin should help stabilize the shorthanded group and hopefully push them past the 80% mark for the upcoming year. Based on Seattle’s production from last season, if they can solidify their special teams units, they should have no problem clinching a playoff spot once again.

After receiving Norris Trophy votes for the first time in his career and signing a massive contract extension, expectations will be sky-high for Vince Dunn heading into the season. The 26-year-old is coming off a career-high 64 points and will once again be asked to be one of the team’s offensive leaders for the upcoming season. He also showed that he can be durable while playing heavy minutes, as he played in all but one of Seattle’s 96 games last season.

While Dunn may not finish as a finalist, if he can take another step forward, there is little doubt that he will finish higher than 11th in the Norris Trophy results. To do this, he will most likely need to eclipse the 70-point mark, which is completely doable, considering Seattle should have a stronger offense this season. Despite an injury that has limited him during training camp and the preseason, he should be ready for this challenge once the puck drops on the new season.

An Excited Season Of Kraken Hockey On The Horizon

Looking at how this Kraken team has been assembled and their play in the preseason, there is plenty to be excited about heading into the season. They should once again make the playoffs and could even challenge for the division if these scenarios play out. Overall, this team is going to surprise some people as they try to build off a very successful 2022-23 campaign.