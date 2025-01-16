2024-25 Selke Trophy Tracker: Barkov Has a Chance to Repeat

Aleksander Barkov was last season’s Selke Trophy winner and is having another fantastic season defensively, but is he the favorite through the halfway point of 2024-25? Let’s look at some early frontrunners for the Selke Trophy.

5. Nico Hischier

Usually, once you join the club, you’re in it for the long haul. Nico Hischier was a Selke finalist in 2023 but had a down-season defensively in 2023-24. This season, he’s bounced back and has been a catalyst for the New Jersey Devils’ resurgence, partly because his two-way game has improved from where it was a season ago.

Hischier has a Defensive Net Rating of plus-3.9 through the halfway point of the 2024-25 season, ranked seventh among all forwards league-wide. His penalty-killing numbers aren’t great, but Hischier has been a force defensively at five-on-five. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe deploys him in difficult matchups, and he handles them quite well. He has a shot at being a finalist if the Devils qualify for the playoffs, which they’re in good shape to do as of now.

4. Anthony Cirelli

Anthony Cirelli has finished in the top five of Selke voting twice in his career, but he’s never been a finalist. That may surprise you, given his reputation, but that might change this season. Perhaps it’s because his game is getting more attention since he has 36 points in 41 games, but he has not sacrificed any defense for offense.

Cirelli remains one of the NHL’s best defensive forwards, totaling a Defensive Net Rating of plus-4.4, ranked fifth league-wide. Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper deploys Cirelli versus incredibly difficult opponents, as Cirelli has logged over just 40 percent of his ice time against elite competition.

Though not all his minutes have come against elite competition, Cirelli still has an outstanding 60.71 expected goals share (xG%) at five-on-five. That’s incredibly impressive considering the assignments he logs, so he may finally end up as a Selke finalist if he continues to post the numbers he is in the minutes he’s playing.

3. Jordan Staal

Jordan Staal may not be the offensive player he once was, but he’s still one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL. He was a finalist for the Selke Trophy a season ago, and it looks like he’s trending toward being a finalist again.

The NHL has changed. Not all shutdown lines are shutdown lines like they were even ten years ago, but Staal is the centerpiece of what is a bit of an old-school shutdown line with the Carolina Hurricanes. He has a Defensive Net Rating of plus-4.9, which ranks third league-wide among all forwards.

Staal logs incredibly difficult minutes, with head coach Rod Brind’Amour deploying him against elite competition 49.1 percent of the time. In addition to his five-on-five defensive prowess, Staal is one of the best penalty-killing forwards in the NHL. He’s having a near-repeat season defensively compared to 2023-24, so he looks on track to be a finalist again.

2. Aleksander Barkov

Barkov has a chance to repeat as the Selke Trophy winner with the season he’s having. He did miss some time due to injuries and has only played in 35 games to this point. That might hurt him if the remaining candidates log 82 games or close to it, but I still expect him to be in contention for the award.

Barkov has a Defensive Net Rating of plus-4.6, which ranks fourth among all forwards league-wide. Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice deploys Barkov against elite competition 48.1 percent of the time. That’s not a surprise given who he is, but he’s been excellent in those minutes. It’s really a games-played issue for Barkov right now. Had he not missed ten games with injuries, he might be atop our first edition of the Selke tracker.

1. Sam Reinhart

If Barkov cedes the Selke Trophy, it could be to his teammate Sam Reinhart, who’s having an outstanding defensive season. Maybe that’s partly because he plays with Barkov at five-on-five, but I don’t think that takes away from his defensive game. Take this shorthanded goal he scored against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 13:

Note the two stick lifts Reinhart makes once he enters the offensive zone to keep puck possession. Those aren’t defensive plays, per se, but they show the kind of defensive prowess Reinhart has. His Defensive Net Rating of plus-6.3 leads all forwards league-wide. Wingers don’t usually get enough love in Selke voting, but Reinhart should be atop the list halfway through the 2024-25 season. He’s been that good defensively.

Selke Trophy Still Very Much Up for Grabs

One forward who should probably find himself in the Selke conversation is Staal’s teammate in Carolina, Jordan Martinook. His Defensive Net Rating of plus-5.7 is second among all forwards league-wide, but if I had to guess, he won’t get the recognition he should because he’s on Staal’s line.

Other Selke candidates are Brandon Hagel, Anze Kopitar, and Sean Monahan, who are all having excellent defensive seasons. Reinhart is not a shoo-in to win the Selke, so this should be an exciting race to watch down the stretch run.

Advanced stats from Hockey Stat Cards, PuckIQ, Natural Stat Trick