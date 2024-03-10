Sharks’ Newest Prospects Are Low-Risk, High-Reward Additions

The Sharks made a few major trades ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. Some moves were expected, while others were certainly a surprise. In two trades specifically, they received some good prospects that could become key parts of their future.

Who is Jack Thompson?

When the Sharks traded Anthony Duclair (and a seventh-round pick in 2025) to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, they got a bigger return than many expected. Not only did they get a third-round pick in this year’s draft, but they also received a 21-year-old defenseman named Jack Thompson. That name may not mean much to Sharks fans now, but he’s not simply a throw-in in the deal; he could end up being a key piece of the trade if he develops as expected.

Jack Thompson, Soo Greyhounds (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Drafted in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Thompson was seen as a project of a prospect who had some raw talent but needed to improve in quite a few areas to have a shot at becoming an NHL regular. His offensive numbers jump off the paper immediately, and considering the Sharks’ current blue line, he’ll undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the lineup in the coming seasons if he can bring that type of production to a higher level. That said, he’s not a one-dimensional offensive defenseman, either. He can make a difference on both ends of the ice and potentially become a top-four defenseman in his prime. He’s not going to be a star player by any means, but he can certainly become a solid role player and make an impact in the Bay Area for many years to come if he can live up to that potential.

This season, Thompson made his NHL debut for the Lightning on Jan. 6 against the Boston Bruins, but that was his only appearance at that level. He’s spent most of his time with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). He currently has 32 points in 46 games in his second full season in the AHL and will likely join the San Jose Barracuda for the time being, who can certainly use the help. As a right-handed shot, Thompson can become even more valuable as time goes on if he can find a spot in the NHL regularly. There’s a chance he can make the jump as soon as next season, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if we see him get some game time with the Sharks close to the end of this season.

Who is David Edstrom?

The biggest shock of the day was when it was announced that the Sharks had traded Tomas Hertl and two third-round picks to their rival, the Vegas Golden Knights. In return, they received a first-round pick in 2025 and the Golden Knights’ first-round pick from last year, David Edstrom.

David Edstrom, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Edstrom was the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 draft and is currently playing for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. The 19-year-old center has 19 points through 43 games in the top tier of Swedish hockey. His 6-foot-3 and 190-pound frame is very similar to that of Hertl, but he certainly has a lot of work ahead of him to try to fill those shoes. As a strong two-way player, it’s not guaranteed Edstrom will ever put up elite offensive numbers. Still, he can develop into a tremendous all-around center, which can be key for the next generation of Sharks hockey.

Given the current prospect pool, if everything goes to plan, he could end up being the second-line center of the future behind top prospect Will Smith. Of course, plans can always change, and a player can move to the wing depending on where the Sharks end up in this year’s draft. If they have a chance to get Macklin Celebrini, things will certainly change.

Edstrom has an uphill battle in San Jose. He’s the key piece of a trade that sent one of the most beloved players in franchise history to a division rival. He will have to overcome that, and the only way that’ll happen is if he proves Mike Grier made the right decision in the long run.