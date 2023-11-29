Spirit Weekly: Offensive Surge Pushes Win Streak to 10

The Saginaw Spirit entered the week of American Thanksgiving looking to push their win streak to 10 games with three games throughout the week (Nov. 20 – Nov. 26). By weeks end, the team had done just that and set a franchise record for consecutive wins.

Game Results

Nov. 22 @ Flint Firebirds- 6-3 W (12-7-1)

Nov. 25 vs Sarnia Sting- 6-1 W (13-7-1)

Nov. 26 vs Niagara IceDogs 6-2 W (14-7-1)

Saginaw Spirit Weekly

New Spirit Players Help Lead the Way

Throughout the three games in the week, recently acquired players Rodwin Dionicio and Alex Christopoulos both showed why general manager Dave Drinkill made the trade he did to bring them to Saginaw. Dionico showed off his defensive game in all three games, but what seemed to stand out the most was his willingness to jump into the play, which led to him scoring twice in the Spirit’s matchup against the Flint Firebirds. Mixed in with his help in the offensive zone, the Anaheim Ducks prospect showed he is more than willing to mix it up when needed, playing a physical game that led to a spirited fight against the Niagara IceDogs on Nov. 26.



Up front, Christopoulos has found himself on a line with youngster Michael Misa and has made himself at home. After scoring 49 goals last season, he has not quite been on that pace this season but has played with high energy and that continued in the three games this last week. The major bright spot for Christopoulos came when his hard work and good play in the offensive zone was rewarded with his first goal in a Spirit uniform against the Sarnia Sting when he scored a powerplay goal thanks to having a knack for being around the net at the right time off a rebound in front of the net. In the three games the Spirit played, he showed signs of the goal-scorer he was last season with the Windsor Spitfires before being shipped to Saginaw recently, and his fellow linemates benefited from it. He tallied three assists to go along with his goal.

With the continued solid play from these recent acquisitions along with Ethan Hay, who was acquired earlier in the season, the Spirit could continue to be a powerhouse on the scoreboard.

Sapovaliv Dominates

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Matyas Sapovaliv had himself quite the week, which led to him earning Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Player of the Week after tallying 11 points in the three games this last week. Sapovaliv’s offensive mindset and hockey IQ were very much on display throughout these games, putting himself and his teammates in great positions to have scoring chances, and it led to four goals and seven assists from him, including a hat trick against the IceDogs.

Helping @SpiritHockey soar to a club record 10 consecutive wins with 11 points over his last three outings, #VegasBorn prospect Matyas Sapovaliv is the @cogeco #OHL Player of the Week.

One thing that does not show up or stick out on a stat sheet is face-off wins, but it is a key determining factor throughout a game. Sapovaliv proved his worth as one of, if not the Spirit’s best faceoff-man, winning numerous big face-offs in the offensive zone. This ties into the aforementioned hockey IQ that he possesses and was more than beneficial to his teammates and the success of the team over the three games this last week.

Goaltending Flies Under the Radar

While the Spirit offense put up six goals in each of the three games they played this last week, the guys between the pipes could easily be seen as unsung heroes and flew under the radar with their play. Andrew Oke has been the team’s workhorse and since his return from injury, has been solid in the net. This included this last week with two wins against the Firebirds and IceDogs. In both appearances, Oke made a number of big-time saves on high-quality shots, tracked the puck very well along with limiting the second chances that the opponents got against him. Overall, Oke stopped 54 of the 59 shots that he faced.

Making his first appearance since Nov. 11, Nolan Lalonde spelled Oke in the Spirit’s matchup against the Sarnia Sting on Nov. 25. While not necessarily being peppered with shots (faced 19 shots), he filled the role of backup goalie well and proved why the Columbus Blue Jackets signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Like Oke, Lalonde played a solid game and limited any second chances that the Sting had. The only goal that he gave up was on a play that he stood no chance on with a bang-bang play out in front of the net thanks to some nifty puck movement from the Sting.

Franchise History and What’s Next

With the three wins, the Spirit set a franchise record for consecutive wins at ten. They look to build upon that record with upcoming matchups consisting of playing at the Dow Event Center against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Nov. 29 before traveling to Sault Ste. Marie on Dec.1. They wrap up their week of games with a quick turnaround back home on Dec. 2 against the London Knights.