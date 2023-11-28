Ducks’ Mounting Losing Streak Enters a Critical Period

The Anaheim Ducks have officially hit the quarter-mark of their 2023-24 season. Owners of a six-game losing streak during which they’ve been outscored 30-11, they face a critical period of their season marked by looming matchups against Western Conference contenders – the Vancouver Canucks (Nov. 28) and the Colorado Avalanche (Dec. 2 and Dec. 5).

They do have a winnable game against the Washington Capitals (Nov. 30) sandwiched between these difficult ones, but with the way things are going, there’s a real possibility the Ducks finish this portion of the schedule with more defeats than victories. That would be a disaster scenario for the squad whose six-game win streak now appears more of a mirage than signs of a changing tide, and head coach Greg Cronin, who, to his credit, has acknowledged that the team is facing some adversity.

Let’s evaluate the current state of the team, look at some keys to staying competitive this week, and make some predictions on how the next few games will play out.

Ducks Are Not Getting Any Sustained Sources of Offense

The Ducks, plain and simple, are being held back by the inconsistent production on offense by players not named Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano. Ryan Strome started the season red hot but has four points in his last 11 games. The team’s top line, currently comprised of Troy Terry, Adam Henrique, and Alex Killorn, can be considered mediocre at best. That combination was thoroughly outplayed in the lopsided loss to the Edmonton Oilers (Nov. 26).

They are averaging less than two goals per game during the losing streak. Conversely, they averaged almost five goals per game during their October winning streak. Their goal differential has dropped to minus-15 and there aren’t many signs that suggest any slumping players are on the verge of breaking out. Perhaps reinforcements in the form of players returning from injured reserve are on the way?

More Questions Than Answers on Injuries to Zegras, Drysdale

Speaking of which, what is going on with Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale? Mum seems to the word from management on their statuses, which is troubling because their absences leave the team in a real limbo. Yes, Zegras was struggling this season, but his dynamic talent is sorely missed. Drysdale, on the other hand, is a badly-needed insertion on the blue line so younger guys like Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov aren’t thrust into situations they aren’t ready for.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The questions remains: where are they and how far along are each of them in their respective recoveries? The silence with respect to both the injuries and the recoveries is starting to get bizarre, especially with Drysdale, who has missed practically the entire season so far. He looked great in the few games he did play but with more than 100 games missed before the age of 22, questions surrounding his durability will start to follow him if they haven’t already.

Defensive Lineup Needs Tinkering

The Ducks have surrendered eight goals on two different occasions in the last two weeks. I don’t think anyone expected they could keep Connor McDavid and the Oilers off the scoresheet entirely, but giving up eight in their loss the other night was pathetic. Edmonton, off to a horrific start to their season, mopped the floor with the Ducks in a way they hadn’t done to anyone else thus far.

Cam Fowler, leader of this defense and best player on the blue line, was minus-five. LaCombe, who is starting to show his youth and inexperience at the pro level, was minus-four and is now minus-16 on the season. Mintyukov has looked great in spurts and Radko Gudas has chipped in offensively every so often, but overall there’s nothing that should compel Cronin to play the same six defenseman night in, night out. There’s no harm in getting Tristan Luneau in the lineup more frequently (until he gets to nine games and management decides how to handle him), considering calling up one of their many defensive prospects waiting in the wings, or tinkering with combinations. Trotting out the same six blue liners after an 8-2 thrashing would really be a surprise.

How Will the Ducks Keep Pace with The Canucks and Avalanche?

Perhaps the better question is not how, but will they? Conventional wisdom and recency bias suggest the answer to this question is no, and that the Ducks do not stand much of a chance to win any of these games. But we know the keys to their success, don’t we?

When the top guys lead the way offensively with a relentless forecheck and focus on shot volume, they can stay in games. After all, they’ve beaten some really good teams with this formula. They keep their feet moving, attack, and move the puck toward the net early and often. Occasionally, depth players will supplement this attack and that makes it even harder for opposing teams.

Defensively, it’s all about keeping the star power of these two lineups to the outside. The Ducks aren’t going to stop the likes of JT Miller, Elias Petersson, Nathan McKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen from getting the puck. But can they limit the quality of their chances. Can the goalies – John Gibson and Lukas Dostal – stand tall when the moment requires it? This week will tell us a lot about this team’s resolve.

Prediction: Ducks Find a Way to Win One of These Games

You hear it all the time in pro sports that it’s imperative to take things “one day at a time” and that looking ahead is just something you can’t do. And rightfully so. The Ducks shouldn’t be worried about any game other than the one right in front of them. As they enter a particularly difficult portion of their schedule, the time is now to show some pride, lock in, and get back to the winning ways that got fans excited about this team’s season just a short time ago.

I think they can do it. They have the skill to put up a fight, and if they can do enough right in all three phases of the game — offense, defense, goaltending — then they should be right there to steal one of these games. Weathering this storm is the first real test of Cronin’s tenure, and I think he can get these guys in the right frame of mind to snag a win this week. The results will either be uplifting or disastrous. Let’s see how it unfolds.



