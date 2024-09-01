St. Louis Blues Were Wise to Sign Quinton Burns to an ELC

On Aug. 23, the St. Louis Blues announced the signing of defensive prospect Quinton Burns to a three-year entry-level contract (ELC) worth an average annual value (AAV) of $870,000. Burns plays with the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and was drafted by the Blues in the 2023 NHL Draft in the third round, 73rd overall.

This signing has been long awaited, and Burns has shown significant progress in proving why he is worth it and how he can impact the Blues roster in the long run. Let’s look at what factors may have made him worthy of this deal.

Burns Getting Noticed in International Tournaments

Burns played with Team Canada in the World Junior Championship (WJC) Summer Showcase about a month ago. He only played two games with Team Canada White, where he accumulated no points. However, he’s not much of an offensive defenseman and plays more of a shutdown role like Colton Parayko, which is where I think the Blues see interest in him.

In the 2023 U18 WJC for Canada, he played three games and had no points, but he was good enough to earn a bronze medal with Canada by the end of it.

There is no indication yet on whether he’ll be a top consideration for Team Canada in the 2025 WJC. Still, with more experience and international play being added to him, his name should be in the mix.

Burns’ Gradual Improvement in the OHL

In only 154 games played with the Frontenacs, Burns has earned 68 points in his OHL career. Despite that, when looking more in-depth at his stats, there is an increase over his last three seasons. In his first season (2021-22), he had four points through 48 games. After that, in his second season (2022-23), he had 29 points through 54 games and 35 points through 58 games in his third season (2023-24). Even though he is not known for his point production, his steady development in that department is good and is headed in the right direction.

Quinton Burns, Kingston Frontenacs (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

In the upcoming 2024-25 season, Burns could have another breakout season. I would project it to be around 40 points because his point production increased by six points last season, and it seems like his production is only increasing a little higher than before now. Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, his point production increased by 25 points, a big difference from his output between 2022-23 and 2023-24.

That said, regular point production is not the only thing he’s improved on, as he’s put himself in a reliable spot for special teams. Last season, he had 11 power-play points, all from power-play assists. His 11 power-play assists were enough to put him in the top 20 in that category.

Most notably, Burn’s aggressiveness is very present in the OHL, as he was sixth in the league in penalty minutes last season. He was signed under Blues general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong for a reason, as Armstrong has selected and signed a lot of defensive defensemen in the past.

Where Burns Would Fit in the Long Run

In terms of development, Burns is not a player I would see getting an immediate position on the Blues roster. He will most likely serve as a defenseman in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Blues’ affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Burns’ shutdown defensive skills could be helpful in the next two or three years if the Blues plan on getting rid of Parayko and need someone similar to his defensive play style.

However, getting to that level won’t be as quick or easy as it sounds. Burns is also competing with other defensive prospects and young talents like Theo Lindstein, Leo Loof, Michael Buchinger, and many more. Fighting for a roster spot, especially as a left-handed defenseman, will be a challenge.

If Burns wants to raise the bar on his game and become a player that the Blues notice as a reliable defenseman on their main roster, it will have to be once he plays in the AHL. So far, the Blues system with the Thunderbirds has been beneficial and developed many of their depth and main roster defensemen, such as Scott Perunovich, who was recently renewed contractually, Tyler Tucker, and Matthew Kessel.

With Alexander Steen coming into the GM seat in 2026, there will be more focus on prospects and the youth within the Blues’ AHL and NHL rosters. This is an excellent sign for Burns.