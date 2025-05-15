Suggested Sidney Crosby to Canadiens Trade Not Realistic

When the Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs again, the trade rumours surrounding Sidney Crosby were expected this summer. Despite Crosby saying he wants to retire as a member of the Penguins, re-signing on a team-friendly deal, and claiming he isn’t open to being traded, fans continue to look for excuses to connect their favourite team to the superstar forward. In a recent article by Eric Engels, a blockbuster deal between the Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens was suggested.

I will give credit where it is due, because Engels was very clear in his article, mentioning that Crosby leaving the Penguins was unlikely, but he was instead looking at the possibility of a trade, if there was ever a world where he changed his mind. He listed the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche as other potential destinations of interest, but argued the Habs had more assets to make a deal more enticing for the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his hypothetical blockbuster, he suggested the Canadiens acquire Crosby in exchange for the 16th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, a top-10-protected first-round pick in 2026, a second-round pick in either 2025 or 2026, defender Logan Mailloux, and forward Oliver Kapanen.

Let’s be honest, that is a solid trade package for the Penguins, and it probably makes sense for the Canadiens to spend some assets on a veteran like Crosby if they’re intention is to contend as soon as next season. The problem with the proposed trade idea is that it doesn’t seem like the Habs have the depth to be considered serious contenders next season. They made it to the first round of the playoffs this season, and while it was shocking to some fans, they earned their right to play in the postseason. It’s risky for them to give up on that many future assets for two or three more seasons of Crosby, and that’s why I don’t think it’s realistic.

Realistic Trade Idea, Unrealistic Scenario

Looking at Engels’ trade idea, it’s genuinely a realistic trade package and is likely what the Penguins would look for in return if Crosby ever left the Penguins, or asked for a trade. I just don’t see a world where Crosby wants to leave the team that drafted him, especially after he took a pay cut, yet again, to stick around. The Canadiens would make sense for Crosby next summer, if they can continue to improve and build on what was a successful 2024-25 campaign, but right now, it doesn’t make sense.

The Avalanche have been connected to Crosby for a while now due to the obvious connection between Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon. The Kings have a lot of money to spend this summer, and with some of their big-name free agents potentially hitting the open market, combined with their desperate desire to get out of the first round of the playoffs next season, they would love to take a swing at Crosby if he became available.

At the end of the day, thinking about what a Crosby trade looks like is always interesting, but it’s always going to be considered unrealistic. Crosby wants to cement his legacy as a member of the same team for his entire career, and even though the team decided to move on from Mike Sullivan and look for a new head coach, I don’t think that’s enough to convince Crosby he should go elsewhere to end his career. It was a strong suggestion from Engels, and one that would be considered realistic if Crosby asked the Penguins to move him, but he hasn’t, and he won’t.

