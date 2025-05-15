Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Jets – 5/15/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (2C) at JETS (1C)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 5
9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson
Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Miro Heiskanen — Lian Bichsel
Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
The Stars had an optional skate but are expected to use the same lineup from Game 4, which included 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
More from THW:
- Stars GM Jim Nill Having Another Elite Year With Team on the Verge of Western Conference Final
- Stars-Jets Series Is More Than Just Oettinger Outdueling Hellebuyck
- 4 Takeaways from Jets’ Tough 3-1 Game 4 Loss to Stars
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola
Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)
Status report
Schenn was a late addition to the lineup in Game 4 and is expected to play again in Game 5.
More from THW:
- Stars-Jets Series Is More Than Just Oettinger Outdueling Hellebuyck
- 4 Takeaways from Jets’ Tough 3-1 Game 4 Loss to Stars
- Granlund’s Hat Trick Leads Stars to 3-1 Win Over Jets in Game 4