Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Jets – 5/15/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (2C) at JETS (1C)

Western Conference Second Round, Game 5

9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson

Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Miro Heiskanen — Lian Bichsel

Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Colin Blackwell, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

The Stars had an optional skate but are expected to use the same lineup from Game 4, which included 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — Morgan Barron — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, David Gustafsson, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Logan Stanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Schenn was a late addition to the lineup in Game 4 and is expected to play again in Game 5.

