Sweden Takes Down Finland in a Shootout in the 2026 World Juniors

Sunday, Jan. 4, was semi-final day for the 2026 World Junior Championship, and the first game of the day at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, was between bordering countries, Sweden and Finland. Sweden had yet to lose a game in the tournament, while Finland had two losses in the preliminary round, with one in overtime, so they still earned points.

Petteri Rimpinen was in the net for Finland, while Love Härenstam was in the net for Sweden. Sweden started out with the lead, but Finland fought back and tied it multiple times; however, Sweden had a one-goal lead going into the final period. Finland tied it late and forced overtime. Neither team scored so they went to a shootout. It went to eight rounds before Sweden claimed the win 4-3.

Game Recap

Sweden got on the board first, just 36 seconds in. Linus Eriksson scored, which gave his team the early lead. Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund assisted him.

Finland responded late in the period with a goal from Atte Joki that tied the game up 1-1. Aron Kiviharju assisted him. That was the final goal of the first, and they went into the second tied.

Sweden took the lead back in the second period with a goal from Ivar Stenberg on a delayed penalty call. Eddie Genborg and Jack Berglund assisted him. Finland answered back almost right away with a goal from Jasper Kuhta on an odd play.

The puck ended up bouncing off the glass behind the net, and it went in off a Sweden player that tied the game 2-2. Kasper Pikkarainen recorded the lone assist.

Sweden recaptured the lead on a goal from Genborg. Stenberg tallied the assist. That was the final goal of the period, and Sweden took the lead into the final period.

Finland tied the game late in the third on a goal by Joona Saarelainen. Heikki Ruohonen and Arttu Välilä assisted him, which made it 3-3. That was the final goal of regulation, and overtime was needed. There was no scoring in overtime, so they had to go to a shootout. Finland had the lead in the shootout, but Sweden came back and took the win.

With this win, Sweden moves on to play for gold on Monday, Jan. 5, against either Canada or Czechia. With this loss, Finland will play for third place against the loser of Canada and Czechia on Monday.