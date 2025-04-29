3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Crucial 3-1 Game 5 Victory Over Kings

The Edmonton Oilers continued their Round 1 playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night (April 29) from Crypto.com Arena in a pivotal Game 5. This was another edge-of-your-seat, exciting game from these two fierce rivals, and we should expect nothing less. This was the lowest-scoring game so far this series, as the Oilers picked up a massive 3-1 road win, and took a 3-2 series lead heading back to Edmonton for Game 6. It was also the first time the visitors won a game in this series, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Here are three takeaways from this clutch win.

Oilers With a Dominating Road Game

That was as dominating a road game as you’ll see all season. Unlike the first four games, the Oilers had a fantastic start. They were constantly fighting from behind early, and playing on their heels through Games 1-4, but that wasn’t the case in Game 5. They came to play early, outshooting the Kings 19-4 in the first period. If it wasn’t for Vezina Trophy finalist Darcy Kuemper in the net, Edmonton could’ve had a 3-0 lead. Unfortunately, the score remained 0-0 despite Edmonton’s early domination.

The Oilers continued their strong play in the second period. They were forcing turnovers with their aggressive and tenacious forecheck. Los Angeles opened the scoring on the power play, but that didn’t deter Edmonton from playing their game. They tied the game shortly after and were still playing on their toes. They had a 33-11 shot advantage through two periods, and it was the first time this series that the Kings didn’t have a lead heading into the third period. Edmonton should’ve been ahead, but Kuemper had other ideas. This start was a great sign moving forward, and they carried that momentum into the final frame. They got a massive goal from their depth players, and once they finally got the lead, they didn’t give it up. Edmonton finished the game with a 46-22 shot advantage and deserved this win. They were undoubtedly the better team, and they got rewarded.

Calvin Pickard Continues to Win

Calvin Pickard continues to win for this Oilers squad. He was thrown in when Edmonton was down 2-0 in the series, and he helped get them back into it, especially considering Stuart Skinner’s struggles. This series would be over if Pickard hadn’t stepped in and done his job. He’s the only undefeated goaltender in these playoffs at a perfect 3-0. He stopped 21 of 22 shots in this game for a .955 save percentage (SV%), and he has a .904 SV% this series. Just like last season against the Vancouver Canucks in Round 2, the journeyman netminder has come in and saved their season. The Oilers’ netminder has a great story, and the team loves playing for him. After the overtime victory in Game 4, Connor McDavid didn’t celebrate with Leon Draisaitl, the goalscorer; he went right to his goalie and embraced him. That shows how much he means to this group.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch continues to praise his veteran netminder. “Calvin has been valuable since I’ve been here, and playing really well. He didn’t have as much action as the other nights, but we still needed some key saves, and he’s been able to do that throughout the series.” This is his crease as long as he continues to provide quality starts and gives the team a chance to win.

John Klingberg & Mattias Janmark Stepped Up

When John Klingberg was brought in mid-season, he was supposed to be a layer of depth on the blue line. He wasn’t meant to play meaningful postseason games, but injuries gave him an opportunity, and he’s capitalizing on it. His signing came with high risk given his injury history, and he struggled upon arrival. Then, he got injured again, and it wasn’t looking like he would play another game this season. But he finally got healthy, and with the injuries to Mattias Ekholm and Troy Stecher, he was forced back into the lineup and hasn’t looked out of place.

John Klingberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Swedish defender has played a massive role this series, and Emberson will likely be the odd man out when Stecher returns. That didn’t seem probable a few weeks ago, but Klingberg has earned his spot, and his puck-moving ability has been a valuable asset to this squad. He made an outstanding play on the tying goal. He pinched at the blue line, out-muscled the Kings’ player and found Evander Kane in the slot, who made no mistake. The blueliner finished the game with one assist, five shots, and three hits in 18:36 of ice time. He’s been a pleasant surprise for this D-core.

Then, there’s Mattias Janmark. Is he a clutch playoff performer? He scored the Oilers’ only goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last June, and he has two goals already this series, the same amount he had all regular season. I’ve been extremely hard on him for his lack of production, but he’s stepping up when the games matter most. He came up huge and scored the game-winning goal to send Edmonton home with a chance to advance to the second round. The Oilers’ depth won them this game because of the strong performances from Klingberg and Janmark.

The Oilers return home and look to win the series in front of an electric Rogers Place crowd on Thursday night (May 1) for Game 6.