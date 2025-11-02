3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 5-2 Win at Home Over Firebirds

The Windsor Spitfires knew they had to get back to form. Following back-to-back losses, the club made a statement at home on Sunday, taking care of a division rival.

Since the start of the season, the Spitfires have been at the top of the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference standings. They won their first seven games and have managed to hold onto that first seed ever since. However, it hasn’t always been easy. They’ve hit a bit of a slump, finding points a little more difficult to come by, including a tough 6-3 loss on Saturday on the road to the Saginaw Spirit. However, finding their form at the WFCU Centre on Sunday against the Flint Firebirds may have been exactly what they needed… with some help from their captain. Here are three takeaways from Sunday.

Captain Greentree Takes Charge

The Spitfires knew that Saturday couldn’t be repeated. They had several regulars scratched, including forward Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers), who was a late scratch. However, captain Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) was ready for a show.

The home side outshot the visitors 14-2 in the first period, outscoring them 3-0 and simply dominating. Greentree had a pair, plus assisted on one by forward Ethan Belchetz. Late in the second, the Firebirds responded with two of their own, but they got no closer. The Spitfires focused on their own zone and shut the door. Greentree finished the hat trick into the open net for a 5-2 win.

Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

This was the game the Spitfires needed. From start to finish, they played their game, led by their captain. After, head coach Greg Walters said they adjusted from Saturday and everyone bought in.

“We changed up some things, structure-wise, and the boys bought in,” he said. “Just taking time and space away and went back to old faithful in the third and the boys shut that game down nicely.”

The Windsor #Spitfires got a hat-trick from captain Liam Greentree in a 5-2 win over the Flint #Firebirds at the WFCU Centre on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/JXS5rBHTh7 — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) November 3, 2025

While Greentree had four points in his last four games coming in, you could tell something wasn’t quite right. Walters said they’ve been going over tapes and he could have had more goals on Sunday. Greentree said he’s been struggling the last couple of games and he knew he needed to step up with Nesbitt out.

“I knew I needed to step up,” he said. “I’ve been fighting it the last couple of games. Everything was just clicking today (with the top line) … I also know that (Firebirds’) goaltender (Mason Courville) just turned 16 a week ago (Oct. 27). I knew if I got pucks on the net, I would get rewarded. Knowing the other team was also a big part of that.”

Greentree now has 119 career goals, sixth on the Spitfires’ all-time goal scoring list behind Ernie Godden, general manager Bill Bowler, Blair Barnes, Taylor Hall, and Tim Findlay. He said it’s been an honour so far.

“It’s been four seasons with Windsor and the best four seasons of my life,” Greentree said. “I’m just honoured to be a Spitfire and to wear that crest all the time … I’m proud of it … I had no clue (about being sixth in goals). There are some really cool names (on the list).”

The watch is now on to see how far he can climb the list.

Garden Finds Comfort on Top Line

Normally, Greentree is on a line with Belchetz and Nesbitt. However, with Nesbitt out, sophomore forward Ethan Garden took his spot on the top line.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Belleville, MI native came into the game with four goals and 12 points through 17 games, showing a tenacity that you can’t teach. He’s not big but he’s quick, agile, and isn’t afraid to throw his weight around. The club chose him in the ninth round of the 2024 OHL Draft and he’s come as advertised.

Ethan Garden of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

On Sunday, he had an assist on Greentree’s second goal and had numerous chances to score himself. Walters said Garden was a great addition and gives the club some options down the line.

“Garden does everything right,” he said. “He moves pucks, he’s always on the back check, and he’s always in the right spots. Man, they looked good tonight. He was getting our two big guys the puck a lot. He’s a safety valve for them; they know he’s going to be back and be in good spots defensively.”

Related: Windsor Spitfires: 4 Breakout Candidates for 2025-26

Last season, the club had multiple injuries late in the season along with the playoffs. While Garden was a rookie getting his feet wet, Walters trusted him in big situations. That experience is now paying off. The youngster said confidence goes a long way.

“It gives me confidence for sure,” he said. “Knowing your coach trusts and believes in you, it definitely helps when I go out and play … (playing on the top line) is great. Belchetz and Greentree are really easy to play with. You give them the puck and they’ll make something happen with it.”

If Garden can continue to show that he’s capable of playing on the top line, it gives the Spitfires more options to work with down the road.

Penalty Kill Comes Through at Best Time

From the start of his time with the Spitfires, Walters has been all about defence-first hockey. Along with assistants Casey Torres and Kris Newbury, they preach getting the job done in your own zone, then getting the puck back to create offensive chances.

Not only has it helped their goals-against totals but it’s been in the spotlight during their penalty killing. In 2023-24, before Walters joined the club, they had a 74.6 percent kill rate. Last season, when he joined, that jumped to 80.1 percent. Now, they’re first in the OHL with an impressive 88.4 percent rate.

Sunday showed what the group can do when they stay focused. The Firebirds had six chances scattered throughout the game, including a full two-minute five-on-three chance when veterans Conor Walton and A.J. Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks) got hit in the same post-whistle scrum. The Spitfires stuck to their systems, got the puck out quick, had quick changes, and snuffed out any chance for a momentum swing. Walters said they were aggressive and everyone contributed.

“Our penalty kill has been great,” he said. “Very, very aggressive, we were blocking shots. Garden is out there, our first guy to go to on that. I could have put Greentree out there, Belchetz went out, so credit to those guys, and Joey (Costanzo) made some big saves there.”

The Spitfires have been top three in the OHL for goals scored all season. However, if you’re going to win the Western Conference, or even the OHL, you’re going to need steady defence and a steady penalty kill. Forcing the Firebirds to go zero-for-six was an impressive feat and something that can’t be overlooked.

They will use this momentum during practice this week as they get ready for the Kingston Frontenacs at the WFCU Centre on Thursday.