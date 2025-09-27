3 Takeaways From Kitchener Rangers’ 5-2 Victory Over Erie Otters

On Friday night, we saw the 2-0 Kitchener Rangers square off against the Erie Otters for the second time this season, following their 3-1 victory last weekend when the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season began.

Going into Friday night’s contest, the Rangers’ lineup looked quite different, having most of their NHL prospects back in the lineup. That includes Cameron Reid, who was announced as the 60th captain in Rangers’ franchise history before the game, and Christian Kirsch, who made his first career OHL start for the Rangers after returning from San Jose Sharks training camp.

Game Recap

Early on in the first period, both teams were feeling each other out and only combined for one shot on net in the first five minutes of the game. The defensive structure and attention to the defensive side of the puck were apparent from both teams. However, the pace started to pick up midway through the period, when Callum Hughes opened the scoring for the Otters; it was the Boston University commit’s first goal of the season.

Despite trailing 1-0, the Rangers came out flying to start the second period. They had all the pressure through the first half of the period before Haeden Ellis broke the ice on a goal off the rush on the power play. It was Ellis’s second goal of the season and fourth point. The assists went to Cameron Arquette, his sixth point in three games, and Jakub Chromiak, his third assist in as many games.

The third period was where the pace really picked up. Four minutes into the final frame, on another Rangers power-play opportunity, Luca Romano beat the Otters’ goaltender from the point through traffic on a shot that ended up perfectly placed in the top right corner. Thirty seconds after taking the 2-1 lead, Tyler Challenger responded almost immediately for the Otters, tying the game 2-2.

The Rangers once again re-gained the lead on their third power-play goal of the night, which came from Jack Pridham, his first of the season in his first game since returning from the Chicago Blackhawks training camp. Tanner Lam then scored an insurance goal four minutes later, to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead with just under five minutes to play.

The Rangers went on to hold the lead and close out the game with an empty-net goal from Lam, his second of the game and fourth of the season, to finalize the 5-2 score.

Rangers’ Structure Kept Them in the Game

It was a slow and sluggish start for the Rangers, taking more than five minutes to register their first shot on net. They were still bought into the game plan, which kept them in the game early. The Rangers had several dangerous turnovers throughout the game, but they consistently had players in the positions to support and make defensive recoveries to suppress scoring chances.

Once the Rangers found their rhythm midway through the first period, they began to control the game. Their defensive structure kept the majority of the Otters’ chances to the outside, allowing them to stay in the game, despite not finding the back of the net till midway through the second frame.

It was evident that the Rangers were a little disjointed offensively early in this one. With numerous players returning from NHL training camps, it was expected that the Rangers would have several players trying to readjust. The puck movement was sloppy at times, but the offence finally started clicking with four third-period goals. Seeing the Rangers’ defensive structure keep them in this game, despite not being at their best, is highly encouraging, considering how explosive they can be offensively, as they showcased in the second half of that game.

Rangers Power-Play Unit Is a Game Changer

After their first weekend, the Rangers’ power-play unit had scored two goals on nine attempts. However, with the majority of their best offensive weapons back in the lineup tonight, the Rangers had an almost entirely new look on their top power-play unit.

Having Pridham, Christian Humphreys, Romano, and Reid back in the lineup allowed the Rangers to come with two strong units. The top unit, of the four mentioned and Lam, was responsible for the two goals, and the second unit accounted for the third goal on the man advantage.

Tanner Lam, Kitchener Rangers (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Between all these NHL draft picks, Lam scoring over a goal per game at the moment on the top unit, and Arquette, Matheas Stark, and Ellis, who are all on fire to start the season, on the second unit, the Rangers have the look like they have one of the strongest power-play units in the OHL. This will be huge, especially if they continue to take fewer penalties than they draw, as they have in their first three games.

Kirsch Gets First Win & Shows Strength of Rangers Tandem

Before the season, the OHL asked several Rangers’ media members to identify their ‘biggest question’ for the team. The unanimous answer was goaltending. It was a valid concern, considering the Rangers were losing Jackson Parsons, who had a .920 save percentage and won the Canadian Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year award.

However, Jason Schaubel and now Kirsch are quieting those concerns. Through two games in the first weekend, Schaubel had a 1.99 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage, which earned him the OHL’s Goaltender of the Week award.

After returning from Sharks camp, Kirsch was thrown right into the action and looked solid. He stopped 23 of 25 shots he faced in the victory and made some huge saves throughout the night.

Having two reliable goaltenders that head coach Jussi Ahokas can keep fresh throughout the season is another thing most teams won’t have. If both guys continue to play at a high level, the Rangers will be tough to beat after seeing their commitment to the defensive end as well.

The Rangers are back in action on Saturday, traveling to Owen Sound to take on the Attack. The Rangers and Attack are two of the four remaining undefeated teams in the OHL. To continue their win streak, the Rangers will likely have to get through Carter George, a second-round NHL draft pick and one of Team Canada’s goalies at the World Junior Championship last year, along with a sneaky good Attack team.

