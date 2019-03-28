On the 17th episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, Brandon Share-Cohen stops in to chat the news of the week in the NHL and we take a few minutes with Jonathan Willis of The Athletic to talk the Edmonton Oilers, their hopes for the playoffs, an 8-4 victory over the LA Kings and future franchise decisions.

Brandon and I chat the Paul Byron fight that resulted in what looks to be a pretty serious concussion. Is this the way the NHL code really works? Agent JP Barry seems to think it need revisiting if so.

Earlier this year, Paul Byron was handed a 3-game suspension for charging MacKenzie Weegar and giving him a concussion. Byron had apologized, but it seems Weegar still had a score to settle tonight. pic.twitter.com/JtUaXSZq2Z — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 27, 2019

We also cover a few other news items such as Andrew Ladd out with a torn ACL and what the scoring race will look like over the last few games of the season.

Jonathan Willis The Athletic

Jonathan Willis stops in to chat the Edmonton Oilers. Recently winning an 8-4 decision over the LA Kings, the team looked to be clicking on all cylinders. Why now?

Edmonton Oilers celebrate Leon Draisaitl’s hat trick. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

What does it say that a team with so much talent still might not make the playoffs? How will a new GM fix things and what were Willis’ thoughts on the whole Bob Nicholson calling out Tobias Rieder situation?

Willis also talks about the right deal for a player like Alex Chiasson, the coaching situation and whether or not Ken Hitchcock is still the right guy and Willis mentions a couple names the team should consider for new GM that many pundits aren’t talking about.

