Alex Newhook – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Alex Newhook

2018-19 Team: Victoria Grizzlies

Date of Birth: January 28, 2001

Place of Birth: St. John’s, NL, Canada

Ht: 5’ 11” Wt: 190 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

Through his first two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League, Newhook has made sure to leave an impression. In 2017-18, he had 22 goals and 44 assists through 45 games and was awarded Rookie of the Year. He was also named to the First All-Star team and the Rookie All-Star team. This season has been even better as he put up an astounding 38 goals and 64 assists in just 53 regular-season games.

He became the first player since Tyler Bozak in 2006-07 to hit 100 points in one season. He also reached the milestone in impressive fashion. With just two games remaining in the regular season, Newhook had a hat trick and five assists.

After his impressive season, he was awarded the Vern Dye Memorial Award, given to the BCHL’s most valuable player of the year. That is on top of the Brett Hull Award, given to the player with the most points in the regular season.

Growing up in Newfoundland, Newhook was tearing up the leagues there when he realized he needed more competition. He moved to Toronto, which seems to have paid off. Playing for the York Simcoe Express AAA club, he put up 74 points in 33 games and was then drafted into the QMJHL by the Halifax Mooseheads, 41st overall. He opted to go the U.S. college route, turning down the QMJHL and headed to the BCHL instead. He then committed to Boston College for the 2019-20 season.

Alex Newhook – NHL Draft Projection

If there’s one player who could surprise everyone and jump up the board during the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, it’s Newhook. He’s projected in the late teens, but I could see a team higher up take a chance on Newhook. I could see him just getting into the top-15 and I have him going with the 15th pick.

Quotables

“Speed for days and the disregard for safety to use it anywhere. Dangerous hands, good hockey sense and is equally deadly with the pass or the shot. Already a strong defensive player. A slow start in the BCHL has made way to an extended hot streak. He leads the tier two Canadian junior circuit in scoring after the first month. He’s off to Boston College in the fall.” – Cam Robinson, Dobber Prospects

“Gifted offensive force with blinding speed, an advanced brain and phenomenal puck skills… Newhook is a natural center who is quick, decisive and deadly in open ice. He always has played on a top line and top power-play unit, and watching him stickhandle around defenders with ease reveals an adversary opposing coaches are definitely fearful of. Newhook is a fast, determined skater with exceptional balance and agility. He can beat you inside or out, and you can count on him causing at least one defenseman per game to blow a tire. His combination of speed and puck control makes him lethal off the rush, but he also makes the right reads and is able to exploit an overloaded side or confusion in coverage. Newhook has super-soft hands and is a threat to score from just about anywhere, and his shots off the pass are either labelled or deny the chance for the goalie to control the rebound. He can also play physical and doesn’t get intimidated by bigger, stronger players. Newhook has superstar potential thanks to off-the-charts hockey sense with the sublime skill to match it.” – Steve Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

“Newhook’s success is driven by exemplary hockey sense and skating abilities. He can reach top speeds in an electric first three steps and has the agility to weave through his opponents like butter. Combine the skating with some tremendous hands and you get a dynamic center who can be expected to produce a highlight reel goal each night. Asides from turning defenders inside out, Newhook understands how to utilize other players on the ice to generate scoring chances. He has excellent vision of the ice and can dangle through opponents with ease before setting up teammates for an open-net goal.” – Prospect Pipeline

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Skating

Puck Handling

Playmaking

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Shot strength

NHL Potential

There’s no doubting that Newhook will be an NHL contributor. He already has the skating ability, puck mobility and the hockey IQ to make an impact. He should be a top-six forward in the league, possibly as early as the 2020-21 season, but it could be the following season.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Newhook has been a point-scoring machine since entering the BCHL. In his 2017-18 rookie season, he had the most assists (44) and points (66) as a rookie, being named to the BCHL All-Rookie Team and the First All-Star Team. He was also named Rookie of the Year in both the BCHL and the Canadian Junior Hockey League. In 2018-19, he had the most assists again (64), winning the Brett Hull Trophy as the top scorer in the BCHL and the Vern Dye Memorial Award as league MVP.

