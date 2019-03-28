In today’s NHL rumor rundown, Anders Lee and the New York Islanders are delayed on a contract extension due to term, the Buffalo Sabres aren’t quite ready to evaluate their coaching and management situation despite knowing something needs to change, another Boston University prospect is making his way to the NHL this season and the Flyers have to make a decision on Cam Talbot.

Anders Lee Extension Stalled

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that contract extension talks between the New York Islanders and pending UFA forward Anders Lee have stalled. It appears the hurdle is the length of the contract extension.

Peeke joins the likes of Anders Lee as captains at Notre Dame. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It is interesting. Anders Lee has not yet signed a contract extension. And believe me, he wants to sign one,” LeBrun said. Apparently, getting a contract done with Lee is still a priority for the Islanders and there has been a dialogue between the two sides. Speculation is that Lee is looking for a seven- or eight-year deal and Islanders are hoping not to have to go that long.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Kings, More

Bowers Expected to Sign With Avs

Add Shane Bowers to the list of prospects expected to be signed away from Boston University. He didn’t have the greatest sophomore season, but that isn’t stopping the Colorado Avalanche who are rumored to be giving him a three-year entry-level contract.

Team Canada’s Shane Bowers skates with the puck during the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

According to Jeff Cox of the New England Hockey Journal and Bob McKenzie of TSN, the deal can begin this season, but the first year will not be burned considering the Avalanche have only five games remaining in the season.

Related: NHL Rumors: Senators, Oilers, Maple Leafs, More

Sabres to Make Sweeping Changes?

Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 is reporting that Buffalo Sabres owner Kim Pegula might decide to bring on a new manager to work alongside GM Jason Botterill. When asked, she said:

“I know we’re close to the end but usually that stuff we usually look at after the season when we sit down and have our usual annual post-season review, so all that stuff will be discussed and talked about with Jason and with Phil and the players like the normal course of business, so we’ll look into that”

Jason Botterill, Buffalo Sabres, 2018 NHL Draft, Dallas, TX, June 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This is assuming Phil Housley and Botterill make it to those meetings. Mike Harrington of TBN Sports believes Houlsey’s tenure as coach is all but over. He wrote, “It’s seemed like Housley has been a dead man walking for the last 3 weeks anyway. But if you lose to Jersey and Ottawa on back-to-back nights, that should eliminate any doubt.” He goes on to add that the GM job might not be all that secure either. “He’s [Housley] gotta take the fall and GMJB goes on the clock.”

Related: NHL Rumors: Tippet, Sabres Pressure, Oilers Salary Issues

Talbot and Flyers Not Talking

Cam Talbot was acquired by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Edmonton Oilers and was supposed to mentor and backup young goaltender Carter Hart. Unfortunately, he hasn’t done that very much, seeing little game action since the trade. This has changed the optics of looking at re-signing Talbot which is something the Flyers were heavily considering when they made the trade.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Cam Talbot, New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian and defenseman Connor Carrick with Flyers’ Ivan Provorov and Radko Gudas defending. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)