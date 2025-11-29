Top 5 CHL Defencemen in the 2026 NHL Draft

The 2026 NHL Draft is still many months away, but the top of the class is starting to take shape. It is almost all defencemen, and a majority of them play in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). Below is a semi-early ranking of the top-five defenders exclusively from the CHL.

5. Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

A big theme for this year’s defensive class is how well some players skate for their size. Daxon Rudolph is one, becoming super dependable for the Prince Albert Raiders out of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He’s been a standout in each of my viewings.

Rudolph is a solid defender, but his impact can be felt in all three zones. He has 17 points in 22 games this season, whilst being hard to play against—a constant thorn in his opponents’ side. I think he could be a play-driver at the next level.

4. Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Carson Carels has elite shutdown potential. When poised skating meets an abrasive side and a deep understanding of the game, you’re left with an all-situations play-killer who shines on the biggest stages. With 25 points in 24 games, he’s also getting it done at the other end of the ice.

There’s a reason why Carels was designated top-pairing minutes at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge—it’s a tell. The June-born defender is one of the more reliable in the class, and he’s able to make plays inside the offensive zone, to top it all off.

3. Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

Small but dynamic offensive defencemen rarely get a fair shake at the NHL Draft. But I think Xavier Villeneuve breaks the trend. He’s that good.

Xavier Villeneuve goes coast-to-coast here, showing off his elite skating — one of the best movers in this class. Creates a solid chance for Ethan Belchetz at the end of it.#2026NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/7sr4VwZrVY — Prospect Watcher (@ProspectWatcher) November 27, 2025

Villeneuve is as electric a skater as he is a creator. He dazzles when he hits the ice and makes tons of plays inside the offensive zone. The Lane Hutson comparisons are real.

At 5-foot-11 and 157 pounds, Villeneuve is always the smallest player on the ice. Given the fact that Hutson hasn’t bulked up much since turning pro, the 18-year-old may always be this way. But he’s got a bit of an edge to his game, vying to prove the “size matters” crowd wrong.

2. Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Chase Reid started his 2024–25 campaign in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Since then, he’s been lighting up the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to such an extent that some have him ranked as the best defenceman in this year’s class—even ahead of Keaton Verhoeff.

So, what’s there to like? Well, Reid is fairly big while simultaneously being a great skater. He’s able to carry the puck up the ice with ease, evading checkers to set up scoring opportunities. Defensively, the 17-year-old retrieves pucks and has good anticipation.

Chase Reid (SSM25) with a nice sequence here. Carries the puck up ice, dishes it off, gets it back for a shot, then turns aside a pass the other way that eventually results in an OZ drawpic.twitter.com/6Ey7xgW0SM — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) October 16, 2025

Reid has 28 points in 26 games this season, placing him third among OHL defenders in scoring. He can’t be stopped right now.

1. Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

It was a tight race for No. 1, but I’m sticking with my personal lean. Even though he wasn’t as explosive as some of the others on this list at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge, Ryan Lin remains one of the best all-around defencemen in this class for me.

Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants (Rob Wilton / Vancouver Giants)

Lin leads WHL defencemen in points (28 in 25 games), which would make you believe he’s an offence-first player. But his excellence starts at the other end of the ice, as he’s an exceptional mover and carrier of the puck. His strong skating ability helps him drive play from his own zone, resulting in countless rush chances.

Speaking of the rush, Lin defends them really well. His defence stuck out in my watches, displaying high compete, positional awareness, and an ability to use his skating in all situations.

Ryan Lin is going to get the “small D” knock. But he plays far from small



The puck-moving and skating are essential NHL traits, but he’s also very smart and effective in the DZ



Wins battles, initiates contact, defends the rush. I liked what I saw here:pic.twitter.com/b6JLUiIjTd — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) October 14, 2025

So, really, Lin’s 1.12 point-per-game rate—the best among 17-year-old WHL defenders with 20 games played in over two decades—is an added bonus.

What do you think? Who’s the top draft-eligible defenceman in the CHL this season? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Stats courtesy of QuantHockey