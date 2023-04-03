3 Toronto Marlies Standouts From 2022-23

As both the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) seasons are coming to an end, it is time to look at some players who have had standout seasons. The Toronto Maple Leafs have 10 unrestricted free agents (UFA), and one restricted free agent (RFA) on their roster as of right now. It appears that all contract decisions will be pushed to the offseason, and many players are looking for new deals. Players like Ryan O’Reilly, Michael Bunting and Ilya Samsonov will need new contracts, which could cost the Maple Leafs a fair bit of their available cap space.

This could allow a few Toronto Marlies to earn a shot with the Maple Leafs more consistently. So far this season, we have seen Pontus Holmberg, Bobby McMann and Alex Steeves get a chance, however, with the team in “win now” mode they were re-assigned to the AHL. Well, next season could be a golden opportunity for players from the minors to lock up a spot in the Maple Leafs’ bottom six. So, let’s talk about three standouts from the Marlies this season.

Nick Abruzzese

Nick Abruzzese joined the organization out of the NCAA last season and spent the remaining games with the Maple Leafs. This season he has spent the entire campaign with the Marlies of the AHL and has excelled. Through 64 games he has 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points, which is the third-best on the team. His 44 points also lead all rookie skaters on the Marlies in points. Abruzzese is set to become an RFA at the end of the season, and as he ends his entry-level contract (ELC), the expectation is that the Maple Leafs will re-sign him to another two-way, two-year deal, to further his development. The two-way setup allows him to be sent down and called up without needing to pass through waivers. This will allow the NHL club to use him when needed and can return him to the AHL afterward.

Nick Abruzzese, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

However, with what he brings to a team, he could find himself with the Maple Leafs at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. Abruzzese has a very high hockey IQ, and although he is a smaller forward at 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, he uses his IQ to stay on the right side of the puck. Another strength is his passing ability, as he can dish the puck as well as anyone on the Marlies. He can use that ability to work his way into the NHL and can become a viable option in the bottom six.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev made his NHL debut this season but has since spent the rest of the 2022-23 campaign with the Marlies of the AHL. As mentioned previously, the Maple Leafs have 10 players who are on expiring deals, including David Kampf, who has been a lockdown center over his past two seasons with the team. If Der-Arguchintsev can work on the defensive side of his game he could be another candidate alongside Holmberg for a fourth-line role.

Der-Arguchintsev does have a decently high offensive upside. He has 33 points in 44 games this season with the Marlies and has shown in previous years that he can produce. He also has the bonus of having a great relationship with fellow Leaf Nick Robertson from their time with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League. Nevertheless, Der-Arguchintsev is a name that Leafs Nation is familiar with, and could become a household name if he carries his confidence over to training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll is ready for the NHL. He has demonstrated that a few times this season with the Maple Leafs, but also his play in the AHL proves he can take the next step any time. So far this season, he has a record of 16-4-1-1 with a .927 save percentage (SV%) as well as a 2.37 goals-against average (GAA). During his time in the NHL this year, he is 3-1 with a .934 SV% and a 2.03 GAA, which has left some members of the fan base wondering if he could be a better option than Matt Murray.

Woll, 24, has all the makings of a starting goalie in the NHL. He would be the first starter that Toronto has developed since James Reimer in 2010-11. However, he could be the best goalie the club has developed since Felix Potvin was the netminder in 1992-93. Historically, the Maple Leafs have struggled to draft a goalie and let them evolve into the starter on the team. If Toronto is able, it may be smart to leave him as the backup to Samsonov for the next season or two before handing him the reins.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll is a technically sound goalie that stays square to the shooter. He also doesn’t get too high or too low on himself during games, which allows him to stay in the moment and worry about stopping the puck. This is something the Maple Leafs have lacked for several years in the net. He isn’t the biggest goalie but at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, he can move side to side effortlessly, which makes it easier for him to stay square.

Woll is under contract until 2025-26 when he will become an RFA. Depending on the moves the organization makes this offseason, he could see himself as the backup to either Samsonov or Murray next season. There is always the possibility that he start the year in the AHL, but if this season has shown us anything, it is that he is NHL-ready and deserves a roster spot with the Maple Leafs.

It seems that the organization has agreed to push all contract decisions to the offseason due to general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas’ contract expiring. If Toronto doesn’t do well during this playoff run, there could be a chance that more changes are coming. If that happens, there may be room for players like Abruzzese and Der-Arguchintsev to compete for roster spots. As for Woll, the expectation should be to see him with the Maple Leafs regularly as early as 2023-24. Regardless, these three have been standouts for the Marlies all season long, and look to have bright futures in the NHL.