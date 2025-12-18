Torrent Beat Charge 4-1 as Several Players Record a Multi-Point Night

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the Seattle Torrent hosted the Ottawa Charge for the two teams’ first matchup of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Torrent came out strong and didn’t take their foot off the gas as they earned a 4-1 victory over Ottawa.

Game Recap

With just seconds in the first frame, the Torrent made a drive to the net. Alex Carpenter passed the puck to Hannah Bilka in the center of the ice. She spotted Julia Gosling in front of the net and passed it to her. She tapped the puck into the net with just three seconds remaining.

Hannah Bilka, Seattle Torrent (Photo by /PWHL)

Five minutes into the second, Mannon McMahon took a seat for tripping. On the power play, Bilka sent a pass to Hilary Knight, and the puck bounced right off her stick. The loose puck found Alex Carpenter, who lifted the biscuit to give Seattle a two-goal lead.

Five minutes passed, and Carpenter was not done for the night. Gosling sent the puck around the boards for Megan Carter. She spotted Carpenter in front of the net and passed to her. With a wide open space, she scored her second goal of the night.

As the game began coming to an end, the Charge pulled Sanni Ahola to try and get a goal on the board. Off a bad Charge pass, Bilka picked up the loose puck. She shot it towards the empty net and scored the Torrent’s fourth goal of the game.

With just seconds left on the clock, Rory Guilday stole the puck in the Torrent’s zone and passed it to Rebecca Leslie in the neutral zone. She skated the puck into the Charge’s zone with no one defending her and scored to ensure the Charge would not be shut out.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Sunday, Dec. 21. The Charge will take on the Minnesota Frost, while the Torrent will host the Boston Fleet.

The season series will continue in Ottawa on Jan. 28.