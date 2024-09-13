Treliving Confident Hakanpaa Will Be Ready for the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has addressed growing concerns over defenceman Jani Hakanpaa’s injury status, reassuring fans that the Finnish blueliner is progressing well in his rehab. Despite a history of injuries that delayed his return to form earlier in the summer, Treliving expressed confidence in Hakanpaa’s recovery and ability to contribute to the Maple Leafs’ upcoming season.

In the video below, you can hear Treliving responding to questions about Hakanpaa’s injury and how the Maple Leafs did their due diligence about his injury concerns.

Treliving Confident in Hakanpaa’s Recovery

Treliving acknowledged that Hakanpaa’s rehab has been prolonged, but the organization remains optimistic. “There’s a little bit of a delay,” Treliving said, referencing the defenceman’s time in recovery earlier in the offseason. “Our performance staff went out there two or three times to check in on him, and he’s put in a real effort to get back to full health.”

Hakanpaa has been diligently working through his rehab. While the process has been lengthy, the player and the Maple Leafs feel confident he’s on track. “He’s doing well now, and we’ll get our hands on him to finalize things with our specialists,” Treliving added.

When He’s Healthy, Hakanpaa is a Reliable Defensive Option

When healthy, Hakanpaa is a formidable presence on the ice. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 225 pounds, he is known for his physical play, shot-blocking ability, and solid defensive instincts. Hakanpaa’s size and strength make him a challenging opponent for forwards, and he excels in penalty-killing situations.

Jani Hakanpaa, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Over the past few seasons, Hakanpaa has become known for his defensive reliability rather than offensive production. With limited goal-scoring, his value to a team like the Maple Leafs lies in his ability to shut down opponents, play a heavy game, and protect the net. These are precisely the qualities that Treliving has been seeking as he looks to reshape Toronto’s defence to emphasize physicality and stability.

Concerns Over Hakanpaa’s Past Injuries

Hakanpaa’s injury history, however, has raised concerns. After sustaining several knocks that kept him off the ice for extended periods, fans and analysts alike have wondered whether he can stay healthy for the long haul. For Treliving and the Maple Leafs, signing Hakanpaa comes with some degree of risk, but it’s calculated. Treliving emphasized that the team has been closely involved in his recovery, working with Hakanpaa and medical professionals to ensure he’s ready for the upcoming season.

“We’ve been with him throughout the summer, tracking his progress, and we’re confident he’s on the right path,” Treliving stated.

Hakanpaa Could Be a Key Piece for the Maple Leafs’ Defensive Strategy

With the Maple Leafs aiming to bolster their blue line, Hakanpaa’s potential contributions are crucial. Treliving has made it clear that the team is shifting toward a more defensively focused style, and adding a player like Hakanpaa, with his defensive acumen, fits perfectly into that strategy. His presence on the ice could help stabilize the Maple Leafs’ defence and provide a much-needed physical edge, especially in high-pressure situations like the playoffs.

Chris Tanev, formerly of the Calgary Flames, was also brought in to stabilize the defense.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Hakanpaa can remain healthy, he could become an essential part of the team’s bottom defensive pairing or penalty-kill unit, providing Toronto with depth and toughness that will be critical during the long grind of the regular season and into the postseason.

Why Isn’t GM Treliving Worried?

While Treliving is well aware of the risks associated with Hakanpaa’s injury history, his comments suggest that he is confident in his decision to sign him. By investing time and resources into monitoring Hakanpaa’s rehab, he seems assured that the defenceman will be ready when it matters most.

During the interview, Treliving admitted that “there are always risks when a player is coming off an injury, but from everything we’ve seen, Hakanpaa has been making real progress. We’re excited to get him on the ice and see what he can do for us.”

With Hakanpaa’s rehab progressing and Treliving showing faith in his ability to bounce back, the Maple Leafs are poised to benefit from the big defenceman’s skillset. If all goes according to plan, Hakanpaa could be a factor in the team’s pursuit of a more defensively sound season.