Team USA Leaves Notable Names Off 2025 WJC Camp Roster

Team USA’s camp roster for the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC) later this month in Ottawa has been released. There are ten returning players from last year’s team, led by goaltender Trey Augustine and forwards Gabe Perreault and Cole Eiserman. They have also invited some new names that many will recognize, like 2025 NHL Draft prospect James Hagens and defenseman Cole Hutson. While the camp roster seemed fairly set before being announced, a few names have been left off who could have impacted the roster.

D Lukas Fischer – Sarnia Sting (Ontario Hockey League)

After being drafted in the second round of the 2024 Draft by the St. Louis Blues, Lukas Fischer returned to Sarnia to captain the Sting this season and has built on his strong first full season in the OHL. He has already reached half his goal total from last season of six, tallying three in 13 games this season. He has continued to be the driving force from the backend of the ice for the Sting and has shown an increased willingness to get involved in the physical aspect of the game. He has taken his all-around game to another level this season, but with the talent on the defensive side of the puck for the United States, it was likely going to be tough for him to crack the camp roster no matter what he did this season. It did not help that he fought an upper-body injury, limiting his game action.

C Max Plante – University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

Another player who has been hampered with injuries this season, Max Plante, likely would have had a solid shot to make at least the camp roster had he been able to fully showcase his talents in his freshman year with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He has been limited to only three games but has tallied a point per game. The second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2024 had a strong career with the United States Developmental Program (USDP), playing two full seasons in the program. He is a player the Red Wings organization has high hopes for in the future.

Max Plante, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

This included a strong showing last year at the Under-18 World Championship (the United States earned silver in the tournament), where he tallied 11 points while wearing the “A” for the United States. He would have served the bottom six of the forward group well with his energy, playmaking, and offensive zone skillset.

RW James Reeder – University of Denver (NCAA)

A player who went a different route to garner attention, James Reeder played AAA hockey instead of going through the USDP until jumping to the United States Hockey League (USHL). He spent two seasons in the USHL, taking his game to another level last season, tallying 60 points. He made his way to the University of Denver this season after being drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round of the 2024 Draft and has started his collegiate career strongly, with nine points in his first 14 games.

After a strong showing at the 2023 World Junior A Championship (10 points in the tournament), as well as putting up two assists in three games this summer at the World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS), there were hopes that he could find his way to represent his country at the WJC, but that is not the case as the depth of the forward grouping seemingly worked against Reeder.

D Zach Schulz – University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

Another player who had a strong showing at the WJSS, Zach Schulz, aspired and hoped to make the camp roster this year but came up short. A New York Islanders sixth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, he may not have the offensive numbers that some of the defensemen who did make the roster to this point, but his pedigree within the USDP, including captaining the 2023 U-18 team, as well as being more of a shutdown defenseman could have easily led to him earning a shot in camp to get the opportunity on the roster that will head to Ottawa.

RW Shane Vansaghi – Michigan State University (NCAA)

After two strong seasons with the USDP, where he seemed to succeed at each tournament and level he played at within the program, Shane Vansaghi made his way to Michigan State University this season. The 6-foot-2 forward has showcased his ability to use his body to his advantage so far with the Spartans and has been one of their stronger players, with 10 points in 12 games. As a freshman, Vansaghi has also shown the ability to see the ice well and use his playmaking skills to help set his teammates up (eight of his 10 points have been assists).

But the 2025 NHL Draft prospect’s all-around game has stood out at the collegiate level. He has shown that he is capable of playing a solid game in all three zones of the ice and would have brought an added level of a 200-foot game to the United States’ bottom six of the lineup.

The United States Has a Strong Roster

With the amount of talent that the United States had to pick from, there would always be a group of players who could have made the roster who are on the outside looking in. The United States is looking to go back-to-back with gold after beating Sweden in last year’s gold medal game. After seeing players like Isaac Howard and Cutter Gauither move on from the WJC stage, they will rely heavily on some new talent. But with their roster heading to camp, there is no reason not to believe they will not have a strong chance of doing so.

