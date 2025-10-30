Utah Mammoth’s Strong Start Shouldn’t Be Ignored

The 2025-26 NHL season is off to a pretty wild start. The Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings occupy the top two spots in the Atlantic Division, the Seattle Kraken are second in the Pacific, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are tied with the New Jersey Devils for most points (16) in the Metropolitan.

Some of these starts are more real than others, but one that sure seems legit is the Utah Mammoth’s, who are 8-3-0 and hold first place in the Central Division. They might not finish the season in first in the Central, but they have the potential to do so. And they could even be among the best teams in the Western Conference.

Mammoth’s Metrics Tell a Story

The Mammoth’s start to the 2025-26 season may be a surprise to some, but it probably shouldn’t be. There were signs during the 2024-25 campaign that this could be their breakout year. They finished outside of a playoff spot with 89 points, but had some terrific underlying numbers, especially over their final 25 games of the season.

The Mammoth finished the 2024-25 season with an expected goals share (xG%) of 56.94 percent, the best xG% in the NHL across the final 25 games of the season. They still appear to be one of the better five-on-five teams in the NHL to begin the new campaign, totaling an xG% of 53.38 percent through their first 11 games.

Granted, that’s based on a small sample size, as it’s still early in the season and they’ve only played 11 games, but their performance to date suggests it’s not a fluke and that it should be sustainable.

What’s been most impressive about the Mammoth’s start is that they’re getting it done in both ends of the ice. They’ve been one of the best offensive teams at five-on-five, averaging 2.84 expected goals per 60 minutes. But they also do well to suppress shots defensively, allowing just 2.48 expected goals per 60.

Admittedly, their schedule has not been the most difficult to begin the season, but they’ve had a couple of quality wins. They defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 21 in a nationally televised game on ESPN. And they beat the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners, the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2 just a couple of nights ago.

Their schedule will get more difficult from here on out, and they seem to be in arguably the most competitive division in the NHL, but this roster should have the goods to build on their strong start.

Mammoth Have a Young & Exciting Roster

It was a quiet offseason for most NHL teams, but not necessarily so for the Mammoth. General manager Bill Armstrong acquired JJ Peterka in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, and he’s had an immediate impact. Peterka has settled in on a line with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, and they’ve been absolutely electric to begin the season.

The Mammoth have an xG% of 59.22 percent with Peterka, Cooley and Guenther on the ice, and they’ve outscored teams 11-4. It’s early in the season, but there’s no reason to think this won’t continue to be one of the best lines in the NHL.

Peterka alone has played excellent hockey, totaling four goals and 10 points in 11 games, but Cooley seems destined for stardom. He has eight goals and 12 points in 11 games and just signed a lucrative eight-year contract extension worth $10 million per year. Meanwhile, Guenther has one of the best shots in the NHL and may soon have one of the most valuable deals in the league.

Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks (Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

Make no mistake, though. This is not a one-line team. Nick Schmaltz is off to a scorching start amid a contract year, with 17 points in 11 games. Clayton Keller has long been one of the team’s best players, dating back to their days as the Arizona Coyotes, and the team has a solid blue line with a mix of young, puck-moving defenders and some savvy veteran depth.

Mikhail Sergachev gives the Mammoth a high-end offensive defenseman that every team needs in the modern NHL. His defense partner, Dmitri Simashev, may be a rookie, but he has talent. The team may have to deal with some growing pains in the short term, but he could become a consistent top-four defender by season’s end.

Another one of Armstrong’s offseason moves, signing Nate Schmidt in free agency, has looked like a real homerun so far. On a pair with John Marino, the two have an outstanding xG% of 62.06 percent, and the Mammoth have outscored teams 11-6 when they’ve been on the ice. Schmidt has been an excellent fit so far and has provided the Mammoth with some defensive depth they needed heading into the season.

The one question the Mammoth roster may have is in net. Karel Vejmelka has gotten off to a slow start, totaling just an .892 save percentage, but I expect that’ll improve as the season progresses. At least for now, his backup, Vitek Vaněček, has filled in admirably when called upon, totaling a .913 SV% in the three starts he’s made. If their goaltending holds up, the rest of the roster is in place to break a long postseason drought that dates back to their days as the Coyotes.

This Mammoth Team Feels Familiar

I wouldn’t call this an apples-to-apples comparison, but the Mammoth have similar vibes to the 2022-23 Devils team that won 52 games and totaled 112 points. That’s not to say they’ll win 52 games, but there are some similarities roster-wise.

Jack Hughes was a star for the USNTDP and a high draft pick, similar to Cooley. Hughes was the centerpiece for that 2022-23 team that won 52 games, while Cooley is trending in that direction for the Mammoth. On the wing, the Devils had Jesper Bratt, a 2016 draft pick, while the Mammoth have Keller, also a 2016 draft choice. Granted, Bratt was a sixth-round pick, but they’re both star wingers.

On defense, the Devils had Dougie Hamilton, who had a career year in 2022-23, totaling 74 points in 82 games. The Mammoth have their own high-end offensive defenseman in Sergachev, even if he’s not quite at peak Hamilton levels. The only thing the Mammoth may be missing is their Nico Hischier. While Barrett Hayton is a fine top-six center, he’s not a first-line pivot like Hischier, so that’s something they may need to address at some point.

Much like that Devils team, the Mammoth play with a ton of pace, and most of their top players haven’t hit their primes yet. Will they win 52 games? It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if they did. But even if they don’t, this Mammoth team looks for real, and this should only mark the beginning of their contention window opening up.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick