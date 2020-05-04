Veeti Miettinen – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Veeti Miettinen

2019-20 Team: Kiekko-Espoo U20

Date of Birth: September 20, 2001

Place of Birth: Espoo, Finland

Height: 5-foot-9 Wt: 159 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

When Veeti Miettinen steps out onto the ice, he becomes a spectacle for all who are watching. Playing for the Kiekko-Espoo U20 team in the Jr. A SM-liiga, he scored 42 goals and added 31 assists for 73 points in 52 games played.

Although he may be small in stature, Miettinen makes up for it with his speed and skill. Capable of outskating defenders, he uses his speed to gain time and space for his teammates. Using his great vision, he is able to find teammates in the slot and set them up for great scoring chances.

What really sets Miettinen apart from others though is his scoring ability. He has the unique ability to find open space and he makes the opponents pay. He is not afraid to go to the net to find the loose puck and is rewarded for his efforts more often than not. He also has a lethal shot. When given time and space, Miettinen is able to get his shot off in a hurry and makes his opponents pay more often than not.

#NuortenSMLiiga: RW Veeti Miettinen (Ranked No. 38) turns a lost draw on the PK into a SHG. Makes the right read, stick lifts for the turnovers, turns on the afterburners to gain space while drifting inside, then rifles one home from the left circle. Blues U20 trail Tappara 4-1 pic.twitter.com/qHsS7pKRWI — Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) September 7, 2019

Scouts have also raved about his character on and off the ice. With only six penalty minutes, Miettinen routinely shows that he plays the game the right way. He does not take bad penalties and always gives it his all whenever he steps out on the ice. He is able to read the play really well and picks off passes in the defensive zone all the time.

Committed to St. Cloud State University next year, Miettinen will have the chance to adapt to the smaller rinks of North America before he joins the pro ranks in a few years. Although the transition will be tough, he will accept it with a grain of salt and continue to persevere. A key cog on whatever team he joins, Miettinen will no doubt have an impact on whatever team takes a chance on him in the future.

Veeti Miettinen – NHL Draft Projection

Although Miettinen is ranked 72nd amongst European skaters in the NHL Central Scouting final rankings, I think he will go well before what they ranked him at. I can see him going somewhere in the third round. If a team is high on him, he may be selected at the end of the second round but it is highly unlikely. Although he is not the tallest player, he has great skill and will serve the team who drafts him well down the road.

Quotables

” A small goal-scoring winger with lethal wrist shot and very good playmaking abilities. A very good skater who gives great effort in his play without the puck. Top-six potential. ” – DobberProspects

“It’s easy to point towards Miettinen’s aforementioned shot or his playmaking abilities — what scoring leader doesn’t possess at least one or both of those qualities? The most impressive aspect of Miettinen’s game, however, is the way he thinks plays two, three, sometimes even four plays ahead of everyone else. He’s constantly picking off passes near the opposing line or intercepting leads via the forecheck. Additionally, Miettinen is an inside player with excellent lateral quickness and edgework, and when he cuts inside he still gets a lot of mustard on his wrister, especially when going against the grain.” – Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Great shot

Vision

Effort

Skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to add more weight

NHL Potential

Miettinen has the chance to make a big impact at the next level. He has an amazing shot to go along with his vision and skating abilities. If he coninues to develop and hone his game, he has the chance to become a top six forward at the next level. An NHL comparable for me would be someone like Viktor Arvidsson. Both of them are small skilled forwards who use their vision to set up teammates. Both of them can also score at will and are known for their goal scoring abilities.

Risk/Reward Analysis Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential Offense – 8.5/10, Defense – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2015-16, while playing with the Blues U16 team of the Jr. C SM-sarja, Miettinen’s team won a silver medal. He was also rewarded the Keijo Kuusela Award for leading the league in goals with 27. In 2016-17, he won a silver medal while playing for the Blues U18 team of the Jr .B SM-sarja. In 2018-19, he won the Jere Lehtinen Award for gentleman of the year while playing for the Blues U20 team of the Jr. A SM-liiga. His team won a silver medal that year as well.

