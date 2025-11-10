Why Don’t the Maple Leafs Look Like a Craig Berube Team?

After 16 games, questions around the Toronto Maple Leafs are starting to bubble to the surface. The team can score with anyone in the league, yet they’re giving up shots like a bottom-feeder. Specifically, Toronto ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 59 goals scored in 16 games, which is strong, but their goal differential is negative (-1). That already hints at structural or defensive problems despite scoring talent.

The team has lost two straight at home, been outshot 85-46 in that stretch, and somehow seems less organized now than they were a month ago. Against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night, they looked unprepared. Poor Dennis Hildeby faced more odd-man rushes than most goalies face in a month.

I’m surprised to find myself thinking this, but when every Maple Leafs defender looks lost at once, it’s fair to ask: Is this a coaching problem?

The System That Isn’t There for the Maple Leafs

When Craig Berube arrived, the promise was structure — tighter gaps, harder forechecks, and no free rides. Instead, the Maple Leafs look confused in their own end. Breakouts die on the walls, passes miss by two feet, and even steady hands like Chris Tanev’s (whose absence from the lineup doesn’t help) and Jake McCabe‘s are resorting to blind rims to survive the opposition pressure.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube during the post-game media conference following the game seven loss in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

You don’t see six veteran defencemen forget how to play position overnight. What you do see is a system that hasn’t taken hold. Or, perhaps, even worse: maybe a system that the players aren’t buying into.

The second period tells the story best. That’s when good teams lock things down. Toronto gets run out of the rink. For his lack of people skills, former head coach Mike Babcock was a strong tactician. I’ve heard him say that the second period showed what a team was. Specifically, he noted: “The good teams always eat up the other team in the second period.” If that’s so, the Maple Leafs aren’t that much this season.

Right now, losing the second period shows the Maple Leafs have no compass. Opponents stretch them out, get breakaways, and spend entire shifts in the offensive zone while Berube waves his arms and spews expletives in frustration.

Berube’s Message, or Lack of One

Berube’s reputation was built on accountability and bite. He was the coach who wouldn’t let anyone coast. But watch the bench now. Auston Matthews drifts through a shift, misses a backcheck, and still gets his 21 minutes. Morgan Rielly turns a puck over; nothing changes. One could suggest that the old culture has swallowed the second-season bench boss.

But that conflates the problem into something that, I believe, is more complex. As a head coach, he can yell all he wants, but if what happens on the ice never changes, the message dies in translation. Maybe the players haven’t tuned him out completely, but they sure don’t look inspired. Whatever reputation Berube brought from his resume with the St. Louis Blues hasn’t caught on in Toronto. The Maple Leafs still play like a team waiting for someone else to lead.

You can’t fault their effort. They seem to care. It’s more that they’re unprepared. I’m no longer certain I know what “Berube hockey” looks like. It’s like that old Monty Python sketch about the 100-meter dash for runners with no sense of direction.

Some Bright Spots in the Maple Leafs’ Current Chaos

There are, of course, some flashes of brilliance. William Nylander has been terrific. He’s been the team’s best player all season. His two goals against the Hurricanes last night were reminders of just how much talent he (and the roster) carries.

Bobby McMann showed backbone by jumping in for a teammate. And, as noted, young Hildeby gave them solid goaltending in what seemed like an impossible situation. The first period last night was electric, and the team led 3-2. It finally looked like the Maple Leafs we all expected to see under Berube — quick, confident, and hungry.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

But this season, those good moments don’t last. In the third period, the Maple Leafs were outshot 21–2. That’s not fatigue; that’s structural collapse. Carolina didn’t out-work them; they out-played them. The Hurricanes’ system is repeatable. Toronto’s still looks like a collection of good ideas that never connect. The team had no answer when they were pressured.

Hockey Analysts Miss the Point About These Maple Leafs

It might be unfair to hang everything on Berube this soon. Hockey analysts seem to point fingers at the Maple Leafs’ top players for being somehow “entitled.” But the issue isn’t that the top players are inconsistent — they’ve done mainly their part.

Matthews is doing plenty right — nine goals in 16 games and driving play in heavy minutes. Still, it’s curious that he’s not scoring at a point-a-game pace. That’s not a flaw so much as a sign of how the offence still runs through individual skill rather than coordinated play. Nylander (23 points in 13 games) continues to carry the offence, John Tavares (21 points in 16) is consistent, and Matthew Knies (20 points) is beyond keeping pace.

The top players are elite enough to manage their own game; they don’t need much coaching to produce. It’s the rest of the lineup — the ones Berube should be able to reach — who haven’t yet shown that same clarity or edge.

The Bigger Question for the Maple Leafs

That’s where the genuine concern lies, lower in the lineup. It’s where identity comes from: structure, repetitive practice, and reinforced habits. It just hasn’t. That’s where Berube’s coaching is supposed to matter most. The bottom six aren’t short on effort, but they’re short on clarity. They need a defined (and well-practiced) system to lean on — predictable routes, simple exits, a clear sense of who they are.

Without that framework, the Maple Leafs’ depth players look like they’re chasing the game rather than shaping it.