Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Devils – 11/10/25

The New York Islanders take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (7-6-2) at DEVILS (11-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Kyle MacLean
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Schaefer is expected to be on the Islanders’ top defense pair with Pulock for the second straight game. … Shabanov will miss his 10th straight game, but the forward will join the team at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in the second of its seven-game road trip. … MacEwen will play after missing 13 games with an upper body injury.
Latest for THW:
- Sorokin’s Record-Breaking Highs & Puzzling Lows a Challenge for the Islanders
- Can the Islanders’ Core Remain Competitive in the Metro Division?
- NHL Morning Recap – November 9, 2025
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Zack MacEwen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko
Injured: Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand); Connor Brown (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Status report
The Devils assigned forward Brian Halonen to Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 9, 2025
- 3 Takeaways from Devils’ Thrilling 2-1 Shootout Win Over Penguins
- Devils Remain Undefeated at Home, Besting the Penguins 2-1 in a Shootout