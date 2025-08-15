Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Schedule

The 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season is coming over the horizon. On Thursday afternoon, the Windsor Spitfires released their upcoming training camp schedule.

It’s been a busy summer for the club. After losing to the Kitchener Rangers in Game 7 of their second-round 2024-25 OHL playoff series, general manager Bill Bowler has been working to get his roster the way he wants. Part of that includes signing 2025 first-round OHL pick John McLaughlin along with second-round OHL pick forward Ian Inskip. There’s also a question of which veterans will return, including forward Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals), which roster spots are up for grabs, and which newcomers may surprise. While there are still plenty of questions to be answered, we know one thing – their training camp schedule is here and the skates are about ready to hit the ice.

Spitfires Release Training Camp Schedule

Every season, rookie hopefuls and veterans alike throw on the jerseys and lace up their skates for a chance to either earn a coveted roster spot or keep the one they already have. Camp is always competitive and, with head coach Greg Walters and his staff returning, this season is no different. This group saw a worst-to-first in the West Division last season, and expectations are higher. Walters’ staff gets the most out of their players, and it creates an entertaining camp.

Windsor Spitfires’ coaches Casey Torres, Greg Walters, and Kris Newbury (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The club officially released the training camp schedule on Thursday. Here’s what it looks like.

Thurs., Aug. 28:

5:00 p.m. – Practice – Team Red

6:00 p.m. – Practice – Team White

7:00 p.m. – Practice – Team Blue

Fri., Aug. 29:

9:00 a.m. – Game – Team White v. Team Blue

10:15 a.m. – Game – Team White v. Team Red

11:30 a.m. – Game – Team Blue v. Team Red

5:00 p.m. – Game – Team White v. Team Red

6:15 p.m. – Game – Team Red v. Team Blue

7:30 p.m. – Game – Team Blue v. Team White

Sat., Aug. 30:

9:00 a.m. – Skills – Team White

10:15 a.m. – Skills – Team Blue

4:00 p.m. – Annual Team Blue v. Team White Game (Full game)

All practices and games are being held at the WFCU Centre and are free to the public. All are welcome to attend.

Preseason Follows Camp

Over the last 20-plus seasons, the Spitfires have often held preseason games away from their home rinks, whether that was the old Windsor Arena or the WFCU Centre. It’s a chance for fans to see the club when they may not otherwise get an opportunity. Last season, the club played a pair of games in county rinks in cooperation with their Junior B and Junior C affiliates, the LaSalle Vipers and Lakeshore Canadiens, respectively. This season, that partnership holds strong.

The club will open the preseason on Fri., Sept. 5 as they head to Flint, MI to take on the Firebirds at the Iceland Arena. On Sun., Sept. 7, they head to Chatham to take on the Saginaw Spirit. The Chatham Maroons are the Spirit’s Junior B affiliate.

The home portion gets underway on Sat., Sept. 13 as the Spitfires take on the Rangers at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, where the Canadiens play. The next day, on Sun., Sept. 14, the Spitfires head to the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle, home of the Vipers, to face the Firebirds in a matinee.

Following those games, Bowler, Walters, and his staff get their roster together before the season opener on Fri., Sept. 19 on the road against the Sarnia Sting. The 2025-26 home opener is scheduled for Sat., Sept. 20 when the defending Memorial Cup champion London Knights head to the WFCU Centre.

After losing in Game 7 to the Rangers last April, this is a chance for a fresh start for the Spitfires. While they have a handful of players graduating, including fan favourites forward Ryan Abraham, forward Noah Morneau, and defenceman Tnias Mathurin, there are plenty of big names expected to be in camp. Stay tuned for the camp rosters as well as single-game tickets, both of which should be announced later in August.