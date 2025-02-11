Winnipeg Jets 2024-25 Midseason Prospect Check-In

The Winnipeg Jets have 21 prospects playing in the American Hockey League (AHL), Canadian junior leagues, the U.S. college system, and overseas. It can be tough to keep up with all of them at times, so with the first-place Jets on a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, it’s the perfect time to check in on how the young guys are doing.

Here, we’ll cover all Jets picks under team control from the past six NHL Entry Drafts (the only exception to the rule is Brayden Yager, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins and acquired in the Rutger McGroarty trade last summer.)

**All stats as of Feb. 10, 2025.**

Manitoba Moose

The Moose have had a rotten season under head coach Mark Morrison and currently sit last in the Central Division with a 13-26-1-1 record. As the AHL’s lowest-scoring team by a wide margin (90 goals in 41 games) and also poor at defending, it’s no surprise most prospects’ counting stats aren’t much to write home about.

Tyrel Bauer (2020, 164th overall)

The rugged defenseman/enforcer, in his third season with the Moose, has two assists in 34 games and has dropped the gloves six times.

Nikita Chibrikov (2021, 50th overall)

The skilled and pesky Russian forward recorded seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 30 games for the Moose before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury in late January in a game against the Toronto Marlies. He also played four games for the Jets, recording two goals and one assist for three points.

Domenic DiVincentiis (2022, 207th overall)

The rookie goaltender started the season with the Moose, was sent down to the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals when Kaapo Kahkonen was re-acquired off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, then was called up again in late January due to Thomas Milic’s struggles.

In the AHL, DiVincentiis has a 3-4-0 record, 2.38 goals against average (GAA) and .922 SV% in seven starts and eight total appearances. In the ECHL, he has a 15-5-0 record, 2.97 GAA, and .896 SV% in 20 starts.

Brad Lambert (2022, 30th overall)

Lambert is having an inconsistent sophomore season with the Moose. Most notably, he has only scored three goals all season (in 32 games) after potting 21 in 64 as a rookie last season.

Brad Lambert, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Overall, he has 19 points and is in a three-way tie for the team lead. He has also played five games for the Jets, recording one assist.

Chaz Lucius (2021, 18th overall)

The oft-injured centre has played 25 games this season, which due to his many serious ailments is an AHL career high, but hasn’t produced much offense with just three goals and six assists for nine points to his name. He was heavily load managed early in the campaign, playing just twice in October and once in November, as he continued to rehab from a season-ending ankle surgery last January.

Simon Lundmark (2019, 51st overall)

The Swedish defenseman, in his fourth season with the Moose, has two goals and seven assists for nine points in 37 games.

Thomas Milic (2023, 151st overall)

Milic has struggled mightily coming off his excellent rookie campaign where he stole the Moose’s starter role in the second half and helped them to a playoff berth. Last month, he was sent down to the ECHL to regain his confidence. In 17 games with the Moose, he has a 4-10-2 record, 3.56 GAA, and .870 SV%. In five starts with the ECHL’s Admirals, he has a 3-2-0 record, 2.39 GAA, and .921 SV%.

Elias Salomonsson (2022, 55th overall)

The smooth skating Swedish defenseman has three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 22 games in his rookie pro season and was named a 2025 AHL All-Star.

Elias Salomonsson, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

The right-hander is playing in all situations and leads Moose blue liners in points despite missing nearly two months from early December to late January with an upper-body injury.

Fabian Wagner (2022, 175th overall)

The forward came from Sweden’s Linkopings HC to join the Moose in late November and has two assists in 22 games.

Danny Zhilkin (2022, 77th overall)

Zhilkin, in his second Moose season, just isn’t producing anything at all with only one assist in 22 games. He has been in and out of the lineup.

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Colby Barlow (2023, 18th overall)

Barlow got off to a slow start with the Oshawa Generals, who acquired him from the North Bay Battalion in an early-October blockbuster, and was left off Canada’s 2025 World Junior Championship selection roster as a result of his disappointing play.

Colby Barlow, Oshawa Generals (Tim Cornett/OHL Images)

The soon-to-be-20-year-old winger as really picked it up as of late, however, and now has 28 goals and 20 assists for 48 points in 47 games.

Kevin He (2024, 109th overall)

He, the first Chinese-born player in NHL history to sign a contract, got off to a scorching start in his third season with the Niagara IceDogs.

The 18-year-old winger has cooled off a bit, but still has amassed an impressive 27 goals and 30 assists for 57 points in 45 games to sit third on his team in scoring.

Jacob Julien (2023, 146th overall)

The left-shot centre is not having as productive of a season as he did last in 2023-24, when he recorded 29 goals and 49 assists for 78 points in 67 games and helped the London Knights win the OHL championship.

This season, he has nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points 48 games.

Kieron Walton (2024, 187th overall)

Walton has been absolutely lighting it up in his third season for the Sudbury Wolves.

The 18-year-old centre has potted 30 goals and added 46 assists for 76 points in 49 games to sit tied for sixth in points league wide. It’s a huge uptick in production from last season, when he had 43 in 65 games.

He's big, AND he's quick! ⚡️#GoJetsGo prospect Kieron Walton with goals 29 and 30 on the campaign as the @Sudbury_Wolves won big in Niagara on Friday 🎥 pic.twitter.com/KomcjTW3HN — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 8, 2025

Western Hockey League (WHL)

Connor Levis (2023, 210th overall)

The 20-year-old right winger has 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points in 47 games for the Vancouver Giants. He is in his fifth WHL season overall as he spent the first three and a half with the Kamloops Blazers and past one and a half with the Giants.

Markus Loponen (2024, 155th overall)

The Finnish centre is having a nice first North American season with the Victoria Royals, scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists for 35 points in 51 games. The 18-year-old previously played for the Karpat organization in his hometown of Oulu.

Brayden Yager (2023, 14th overall by Penguins)

Yager, who the Jets acquired this past summer, has undeniably become one of the WHL’s premier players. Now playing for the Lethbridge Hurricanes after being traded there by the Moose Jaw Warriors in early December, the centre has 59 points (20 goals, 39 assists) in just 37 games. He was in his fifth season with Moose Jaw and serving as captain at the time of the trade.

Yager also captained Canada’s squad at the 2025 World Juniors and he recorded three assists in five games. Unfortunately, Canada had another disappointing showing and was ousted in the quarterfinal by Czechia for the second-straight tournament.

United States

Garrett Brown (2022, 99th overall)

The defenseman, in his second season at the University of Denver, has two assists in 26 games. He played just nine games last season due to suffering a season-ending lower-body injury that required surgery in November, 2023.

Zach Nehring (2023, 82nd overall)

The right-winger, in his first season at Western Michigan University, has recorded seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 26 games. He played for the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede last season.

Europe & Russia

Alfons Freij (2024, 37th overall)

Freij, a Swedish defenseman and the Jets’ top selection in the most-recent draft, has two goals and six assists for eight points in 28 games for Bjorkloven IF of the Swedish Hockey League.

Freij, who turns 19 on Feb. 12, is in his first season of professional hockey. He played for the Vaxjo Lakers HC’s under 20 and under 18 teams last season.

Dmitri Rashevsky (2021, 146th overall)

The 24-year-old, in his fifth professional season already for the Kontinental Hockey League’s Dynamo Moscow, has potted 16 goals and added 13 assists for 29 points in 29 games. It’s a strong encore campaign for the St. Petersburg-born winger who had a career-high 24 goals and 43 points in 67 games last season.

It remains to be seen whether the Jets will ever be able to coax him over to North America. He is in the final year of a two-year deal with Dynamo.