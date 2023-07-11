Jets: 3 Takeaways from Development Camp

The 2023 NHL Draft has concluded, and free agency’s main deals have gone down, so all that is left is the Winnipeg Jets’ prospect development camp. It lasted four days total, with only one day of scrimmages and a few things of note.

In “Jets: 3 Things To Watch For At Development Camp”, the three things covered were whether or not Chaz Lucius is healthy, how Colby Barlow looked against other first-round picks and the goaltending battle that took place.

While those things were notable going into it, the actual on-ice drills proved to be somewhat meaningless. After all, it is a four-day stretch of drills in July, so not much should be drawn from that, except for how ready each player is looking with training camp looming in the coming months. Nonetheless, here are three takeaways from the Jets’ development camp.

1. Rutger McGroarty is the Future Captain of the Winnipeg Jets

The Jets’ 2022 first-round pick, Rutger McGroarty of the University of Michigan Wolverines, was labeled a “future captain” during the draft process due to his vibrant and respectful personality. During development camp, that was on full display on and off the ice.

Rutger McGroarty, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At just 19 years old, McGroarty is showing many of the leadership qualities that scouts raved about during the 2022 NHL Draft. The Jets selected him at 14th overall for his play on the ice, but a large part of that selection likely had to do with the personality that was coming with the player.

Based on his actions this week, which included 10-15 minute autograph and photo sessions with fans after practice, and laughing while being the life of the party with teammates such as Brad Lambert and Barlow, McGroarty made an incredible impression on the fanbase, and he is someone that the Jets organization would not mind having as the face of the franchise.

These interactions, like the ones in the tweet below, are the type that last a lifetime for fans. These kids got to meet a huge part of the Jets’ future, and McGroarty had no issues sparing the time to meet them.

McGroarty has committed to Michigan for another season, after posting 39 points in 39 games in 2022-23. He will look to build off of an impressive season and crack the Jets roster in 2024-25, but for the time being, it looks as though the best returns for this draft pick may come off the ice.

2. Danny Zhilkin Impresses Once Again

Arguably the most noticeable forward on the ice was Danny Zhilkin. Yes, the third-round pick of the 2022 NHL Draft was more noticeable than Lambert, Barlow, and McGroarty. This does not mean that he is better than those players, but it is extremely notable that he was competing at a higher level than those three. The question is whether or not he can carry this momentum into training camp, where he could secure a spot with the Jets, Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, or head back to the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers.

Danny Zhilkin, Kitchener Rangers (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

With the Rangers last season, Zhilkin put up 30 points in 35 games. The speedy centre plays a dominant two-way game, and when his offensive game is clicking, he is a dynamic forward with every tool in the box. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he is built to play centre in the NHL and already plays a “pro-style” game. His defensive abilities are impressive, but it was his offensive talent that was evident over development camp. He was a standout at Jets training camp in 2022-23 as well, and if he can impress this time around, he may leverage his way into a roster spot.

3. Chaz Lucius Did Not Participate in Drills

Jets 2021 first-round pick, forward Chaz Lucius, was not skating with the forwards throughout camp as he was wearing a yellow non-contact jersey. He had shoulder surgery roughly five months ago and has yet to be cleared for contact. The Jets’ main objective is to have him ready and healthy for training camp, where he would impress his way into a roster spot.

The 20-year-old put up an incredible 15 points in six Western Hockey League games for the Portland Winterhawks before needing surgery, which ultimately ended his season. Whether or not he is healthy by the start of training camp is yet to be seen, but it is understandable from the Jets’ viewpoint that they did not want to risk him getting hurt further in development camp. He is a prospect that possesses incredible offensive talent but hasn’t been able to put it together for long stretches of time due to injuries. If he is able to start the season well with either the Jets or Moose, it will bode well for him and his development.

No “hot takes” should be formed out of development camp. Training camp is when these players are truly trying out for the roster, and conclusions should be drawn then. However, these three things I mentioned are notable and it will be interesting to follow these storylines over the coming months and years. Training camp begins in September and until then, these players will be going through offseason training and ramping up before the season starts.